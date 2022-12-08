Gaia will illuminate the bridge of the Immaculate Conception. The trees have already been lit and the skating rink, in the parlor of the historic centre, is working. All that was missing was the reproduction of the earth by the British artist Luke Jerram to give an acceleration to a Christmas party on the sly. In Greek mythology Gaia was the personification of the Earth.

Jerram’s Gaia is a faithful reproduction of our planet. Yesterday, since the morning, a company specializing in lighting has been busy with ropes and hoists, in order to create the supporting structure of the work suspended above the fountain in Piazza dei Martiri.

«From 8 to 11 December», says Massimo Capraro, president of the Consorzio Belluno Centro Storico, «in the square there will be Gaia, a reproduction of the earth. The work measures seven meters in diameter and was created thanks to high-definition images provided by NASA».

Assembled the Terra di Jerram in Piazza dei Martiri in Belluno news/natale_belluno_event_la_terra_di_luke_jerram_in_centro_per_tutto_il_week_end-12401095/&el=player_ex_12399342″>

Thanks to the collaboration with other entities, there will be many other events. «In addition to the installation of the earth», continues Capraro, «there will also be other events, such as the concert by Paolo Fornasier, on Sunday 11. A frame of events that sets the tone for Christmas in the Dolomites».

So far the weather hasn’t helped. «Since Monday the weather hasn’t been the best», continues the president of the Belluno Centro Storico Consortium, «and they have had bad weather for the entire duration of the Immaculate Conception. To be honest, we are still evaluating whether to move some events later, diluting the calendar that will lead to December 25th».

The Land of Jerram in Piazza dei Martiri in Belluno until 11 December news/natale_belluno_event_la_terra_di_luke_jerram_in_centro_per_tutto_il_week_end-12401095/&el=player_ex_12399852″>

A giant globe that conveys very important messages. «The British artist», explains Capraro, «with this work he wants to give the opportunity to see the earth from a different perspective, similar to the one that astronauts can appreciate. Thus, we want to arouse a feeling of amazement for the planet, a profound interconnection between the many forms of life and a renewed sense of responsibility for the care of the environment”.

A Christmas not only in Belluno or for the elite, which is enriched with videomapping: on the facade of the church of San Rocco every day, at 5, 6 and 7 pm, a very evocative video is projected on the history of Misurina and images of Valbelluna, the Dolomites, of works of art.

«Considerable efforts have been made», explains Capraro, «to broaden the public of all these initiatives. The targets of the advertising campaign were not only the municipalities of the province. We have also focused on the surrounding areas, thanks to the means of communication». A denial also comes to those who argue that Christmas 2022 is less sparkling than past editions, thanks to the energy crisis. «Yes, the illuminations are missing», they say from the Consortium, «but it was a decision taken in agreement with the Municipality. However, there are many initiatives and the photomapping and videomapping of the buildings in the historic center will help to give color with different initiatives».

The Municipality also welcomes this initiative. “We are happy that the Consorzio Belluno Centro Storico has continued this idea, also by virtue of the success of the Moon, still in the pre-Covid era”. Word of the commissioner Paolo Luciani. The challenge, as already mentioned, is not to involve only the people of Belluno. It seems that the efforts made have not been in vain.

«The tourist offices», explains the councilor for events, «have already received many requests for information, especially from outside the province. There are all the premises for four days of celebration, immersed in the Christmas atmosphere».