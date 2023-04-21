“What a pity to see it like this”: Alejandro Fernández raises criticism and concern from his fans about how he looked in a show

Alexander Fernandez He is again in the midst of controversy, and it is that after his recent participation in the International Horse Fair, his fans have expressed their concern about the physical and mental state of the singer. On this occasion he not only reappeared allegedly under the influence of alcohol, but many say that he looks completely unrecognizable.

The call foal It was presented with great success on the night of this past April 16 at the Texcoco palenque and although it managed to surprise its audience, this time it was not for the right reasons.

A video went viral on social networks in which the singer can be seen in an apparent inconvenient state, which caused it to be misunderstood what he was singing, even the voice of the public overshadows him at all times.

But what has really set off alarm bells among users is the obvious physical change that it has undergone, not only do they notice it much more neglected than before, but also extremely thin; in addition to no longer having the same energy in the voice that he used to flaunt before.

What about the Foal?

After these images, social networks have reacted and although many have launched to criticize him, others fear for his health and his career: «Unfortunate, this is his existential crisis. For me he was one of the best singers”, “The physical change of this man is impressive”, “I thought that at some point he was going to fall asleep and fall”, “How deteriorated he looks, nothing remains of what he was, clearly He needs help”, “What a pity to see him like this, he was gorgeous and now there is not even a shadow left”, “Strong video: voice, attitude, I notice it in another world. A real shame to see it like this ”, are just some of the comments that can be read.

Regarding what could be happening with Alejandro, followers have several theories, one of which is that his father’s death continues to be too hard a blow and he has not been able to overcome the apparent depression that his departure caused him. On the other hand, there are those who also point out that the deterioration in which he finds himself may be caused by the alleged problems of excesses that he would have, since it is not the first time that he appears on stage with several drinks too many.

The last time the son of Vicente Fernandez received criticism for abusing alcohol was in February of this year. At that time he sang at the León Fair, at that time a clip appeared of the charro staggering in front of the public and making some strange gestures, while the public encouraged him to sing.

The youngest of the Fernández brothers will once again step on stage this coming Friday, April 21, this time as part of the artists invited to the San Marcos Fair.

