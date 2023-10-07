What are the artists up to?

Thalia returns to her roots in ‘Baby Sorry’

“Baby Sorry” is an ode to heartbreak and broken hearts that seek to recover the illusion lost in love, with the premise that one can get back up, told with the artist’s incomparable style. Made of Thalia, Jimmy Humildey Edgar Rodriguez Among others, the song tells the story of what could have been a relationship, in which all the positive things in it were overshadowed by doubts and poor communication. “My insecurities are not your fault. “It’s all my fault that I don’t know how to express myself.” says the song.

Monsieur Periné celebrates his double nomination for the Latin GrammyPremieres the Deluxe of his album Bolero Apocalíptico.

In this version DELUXE of the APOCALYPTIC BOLERO 4 new songs are added: Water, Sensual Wave, Bad Weed and In The Dark together with the Argentine group Chinese Bandalos, thus completing a track list of 16 festive and danceable songs with tropical disco sounds, some vintage classics and others modern; loaded with feminine power from different angles, thus creating an edition Deluxe designed to honor, respect, admire and celebrate the femininity that lives in the world.

20 years without news, comes hand in hand with speaking in silver, advance of Melendi with Hens

The legend of Melendi and the great promise of Hens, join hands in Habla En Plata, another enormous success from the Asturian’s first album, “Sin Noticias de Holland”, revised for the occasion in a collaboration between the present and the future of our music. It is another of the songs that will be part of «20 Years Without News», the album with which Melendi will celebrate two decades of significant musical career.

Andrés Koi presents Buffet

Like a rebirth. Like the return to a light that floods melodies and lyrics. This is Andrés Koi, the musical explosion that already comes with his first song, Buffet, as promising as the career of an artist born in Madrid, but with a clearly international profile. Koi, which is nothing more than the acronym for Kids of immigrants – he is the son of an Argentinian and Brazilian father – debuts with a video shot in Tokyo, to complete the journey through a planet without borders.

