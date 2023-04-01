Purple Day was commemorated on March 26 in support of patients living with epilepsy, a chronic brain disease characterized by recurrent seizures that affects nearly 767,251 Colombians and 50 million people worldwide.

GSK shares information so that patients, caregivers and the general population recognize the symptoms, know what to do in the midst of the situation and are clear about what is recommended after a crisis. “It is a commitment of all to fight to improve the quality of life of people who suffer from epilepsy.

What is a seizure?

Seizures can be identified by brief involuntary movements that may affect part of the body (partial seizures) or the entire body (generalized seizures). They occur as a result of excessive electrical discharges from groups of brain cells that can occur in different parts of the brain, and their intensity depends on the organ in which it begins and how it spreads.

What are its main signs and symptoms?

Loss of consciousness, consciousness and sphincters.

General stiffness.

Movement disturbances of the senses (including vision, hearing and taste).

Purple face.

Bite of tongue.

Changes in mood or other cognitive functions.

What should I do if I see a person with these symptoms?

Loosen clothing around the neck (buttons, scarves, ties).

Do not move the person; It is only recommended if you are in a dangerous situation, for example, over a window or in a risky position.

Position the patient on one side to make the breath flow.

Measure the duration of the crisis and observe the episode in detail (for medical follow-up, the testimony of a third party is key to record the signs and behavior of the patient).

The seizure episode cycles and ends on its own; that is, it will not stop because the caregiver tries to contain the movements. Also, never put objects in the mouth, give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, or give food, drink, or medication to the patient.

After the crisis, what is recommended?

Once the person recovers, it is important to try to reassure them and show support.

Place her in a quiet place and help her orient herself.

Share with the patient or their caregivers the signs, the duration and the behavior of the patient at the time of the crisis.

If the crisis lasts more than 5 minutes, you should see a doctor urgently.

