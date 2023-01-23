With few new faces and no major additions to highlight, Valledupar Fútbol Club continues its preseason work with a view to debuting in the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

In the most recent friendly played at the Sierra Nevada Stadium in Santa Marta, the Verdiblanco team defeated Unión Magdalena twice by scores of 3-1 and 3-2. The previous Thursday, they had lost 1-0 and tied 1-1 against Barranquilla FC at the Armando Mestre Pavajeau stadium.

Apart from the results, the two friendly games served the technical director Julián Barragán to observe the players who arrived to ‘reinforce’ the team in the first semester.

REINFORCEMENTS OR SIMPLE ADDITIONS?

Until now, the following have joined the team from the capital of Cesar: central defender David Álvarez, brand midfielder Alí Reyes, set-up midfielder Sebastián Gutiérrez, winger Juan Cantillo and goalkeeper Weimar Asprilla.

Álvarez, 30, played in Once Caldas, Junior, Alebrijes (Mexico), Leones, Monagas (Venezuela) and in the last season in Universitario de Panamá.

For his part, Gutiérrez, 25, acted in Patriotas, Llaneros and York United of Canada.

Reyes, meanwhile, had a slight stint in the A in 2017 with the sports team Cali, however, only with Cortuluá in 2018 he participated in 18 games in the highest category.

Cantillo and Asprilla only added minutes with Orsomarso FC and Bogotá.

At the Armando Maestre Pavajeau Valledupar he played his first friendly match against Barranquilla. / PHOTO: File.

“The goal is always to be in the finals and be the protagonist, we know that last semester was not the best and this year has to be different. There will always be skepticism, disbelief, we come with the intact faith that things will turn out well and that the boys take the message in the best way, ”said the Verdiblanco strategist in dialogue with EL PILÓN.

Valledupar FC’s base team in friendlies has been: Weimar Asprilla, in goal; Joan Cajares, David Álvarez, Juan Viveros and Julio Romero, in defense; Jean Angulo, Jhon Gutiérrez, Dairon Valencia and Víctor Ballesteros, in midfield; Kevin Arboleda and Misael Martínez, in attack.

The Colombian second division will begin on February 4, the day on which the Vallenato team will face Cortuluá as a visitor.

This is the schedule of matches for Valledupar FC in the I-2023 Promotion Tournament. / PHOTO: Taken from Instagram.

“BETTER CHANGE YOUR NAME TO CALI FC”: FANS SPEAK UP

On social networks, the fans of the Vallenato team have not been indifferent to this new sports project that since the previous year appropriated the Valledupar FC file.

Before the presentation of a video announcing the new additions to the squad, on the Instagram account @ valleduparfc_oficial, the fans commented.

“Better change your name Cali FC,” wrote the user @jorgecuello9. The account of lalorenzonetaofc, for its part, opined: “Get up players from the quarry, there are many good guys in the sub-20 of the local region (…)”.

https://instagram.com/valleduparfc_oficial?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk=

Hernangil.17 also stated: “More carts for the team, with so much talent here in the department… all wrong.”

Maurosmoficial says: “Take away a couple of letters from the name and they only leave it Valle Fútbol Club since they are a team of pure Valle del Cauca”.

SPORTS EDITORIAL / EL PILÓN