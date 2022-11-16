The Hi-Tech Fair is a stage where scientific and technological innovation gathers, and it is also a window that lights up future life.

On November 15th, the 24th China International Hi-Tech Fair (hereinafter referred to as the “High-Tech Fair”) opened with the theme of “Science and Technology Reform Drives Innovation, Science and Technology Innovation Drives Development”, with global attention focused on Shenzhen, the city of innovation. This year’s Hi-Tech Fair adopts the model of “one exhibition, two halls and multiple places” for the first time, with a total exhibition area of ​​more than 300,000 square meters, which is the largest in previous Hi-Tech Fairs. It is expected that more than 5,000 exhibitors and more than 8,000 projects from nearly 40 countries and regions at home and abroad will participate in the exhibition.

Starting from the high-tech fair exhibition center built in 6 months beside Shennan Avenue in 1999, the high-tech fair held in successive years has continued to write new chapters. People come here to let the world see their new products and technologies, and also see the bigger world here.

High-tech fair “see Shenzhen” high-quality growth

Technological innovation is a long journey.

In October 1999, the first Hi-Tech Fair kicked off in the temporary venue just built beside Shennan Avenue in Shenzhen. In this year, the 28-year-old Ma Huateng appeared at the first high-tech fair with a revised 66 versions and more than 20 pages of business plans, and finally won the first venture capital, leading Tencent into a rapid development track.

Over the past 20 years, Tencent has transformed into “digital and real integration”, and has continued to explore and move forward in the direction of “helping the real economy with digital technology“. Tencent Industrial Internet has worked with more than 9,000 partners in more than 30 industries to create more than 400 industry solutions such as smart finance, smart medical care, and smart transportation, helping real industries accelerate their development on their respective tracks.

Also in 1999, Han’s Laser, which was founded only three years ago, exhibited its only laser marking machine at half a booth of 4 square meters. Today, Han’s Laser, which has participated in the High-Tech Fair for 24 consecutive years, has appeared at the core of Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center Hall 1. The company has a research and development team of thousands of people, many domestic and foreign patents and computer software copyrights, and many core technologies are at the international leading level. The world‘s largest laser intelligent manufacturing production base has been put into use.

Highly compatible with the national strategy and resonating with the wave of the times, these enterprises have seized the opportunities of the times through the Hi-Tech Fair and stepped onto the world stage. The Hi-Tech Fair also follows the drumbeat of the times with scientific and technological innovation. After more than 20 years of development, it has become a frontier vane leading new technologies, new products, industry development, and innovation trends in my country and the world. It is known as “China‘s No. 1 Exhibition of Science and Technology“.

Over the past 20 years since the Hi-Tech Fair was held, Shenzhen’s high-tech industry has developed by leaps and bounds, and the output value of high-tech products has achieved leapfrog growth.

In 1999, the output value of high-tech products in Shenzhen was only 81.979 billion yuan. In 2021, the added value of Shenzhen’s high-tech industries will exceed 1 trillion yuan, and the output value of high-tech industries will exceed 3 trillion yuan.

In Shenzhen, there are many high-tech enterprises such as Huawei, Tencent, BYD, DJI, Mindray, Yuntian Lifei, Microchip, and UBTECH. There are more than 20,000 national-level high-tech enterprises, forming a strong echelon-type innovative enterprise group . More new technological forces are constantly emerging at the Hi-Tech Fair, and continue to grow in Shenzhen, a fertile ground for innovation that complements and promotes each other with the Hi-Tech Fair.

China‘s high-tech fair, the world‘s science and technology exhibition

Metaverse, Quantum Technology, Lighthouse Factory, Smart+, Blockchain, Fully Automatic Sewage New Crown Virus Detection System… Every year at the High-tech Fair, a variety of new products and technologies are dizzying, allowing people to understand the global cutting-edge trends and the latest about the world Insight, and let the world see the latest products and technologies from China.

In today’s world, the weight of scientific and technological innovation is unprecedented, and it is necessary to carry out international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation at a higher level. “Promoting economic and technological cooperation between China and other countries in the world” is one of the original intentions of the Hi-Tech Fair. As the “No. 1 Exhibition of Science and Technology in China“, the Hi-Tech Fair has become an important platform for scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries for many years.

This year’s Hi-Tech Fair, Austrade joined hands with 10 Australian technology companies from various fields to participate in the exhibition for the first time, displaying Australia’s scientific and technological achievements in software, information technology, sports, biomedicine, new energy, infrastructure, sustainable development of the environment and other related fields. As “old friends” of the CHTF, the Russian Ministry of Education and Technology and the Bavarian State Government of Germany have participated in the exhibition for more than 20 consecutive years, and this year they still organize local companies to participate in the exhibition online.

In addition, the Science and Technology Cultural Center of the Swiss Federal Government will lead more than a dozen start-up companies with innovative potential, including Shishi Technology and Quanyi Software, to participate in the exhibition online and offline; the Czech Trade Promotion Agency invites Skoda and other high-end manufacturing, energy and environmental protection fields The world-renowned enterprises from all over the world participated in the exhibition; the Brazil Export Investment Promotion Agency organized IT, agricultural technology, and technology park representative enterprises to participate in the “online + offline” integration exhibition; Megenthaler Laser, a leading supplier of laser process control software and laser equipment from Germany , AeroLas Gmb, an expert in the field of customized air bearings and air bearing drive systems, and SRT, the world‘s leading manufacturer of general and special resistance products, brought new products and new technologies. Austrian audio company Usound in the field of consumer electronics, British Weiwei Technology Co., Ltd., Canada Okun Industrial Co., Ltd. and other companies displayed new products and technologies at the Hi-Tech Fair.

At the same time, the “Belt and Road” special pavilion and the foreign group exhibition area focus on the fields of new generation information technology, smart city, energy conservation and environmental protection, and invite excellent foreign innovation centers and scientific research institutions to participate in the exhibition, from Australia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Brazil Well-known companies from , Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries brought new products and technologies to the scene.

In order to facilitate audiences from all over the world to learn about cutting-edge technologies through the Hi-Tech Fair, the online exhibition system of this year’s Hi-Tech Fair will be upgraded to integrate cutting-edge technologies such as 5G+ultra-high-definition video and VR. Integrating functions such as look-back, international exhibition, and recommendation of highlights for themed tour routes, it provides exhibitors with systematic, diversified, and digital online exhibition and display functions.

It is worth noting that this year’s Hi-Tech Fair has added a “20+8” industrial cluster module and a VR panorama tour of the Hi-Tech Fair. Visitors can browse and view through various methods such as PCs and mobile clients, and jump directly through links. Go to the corresponding online exhibition, and can interact with exhibitors online and negotiate remotely, and build an exchange and transaction platform for scientific and technological achievements that integrates online and offline organically for domestic and foreign merchants.

Just like the high-tech fair logo commonly seen in the exhibition hall, it is not only like a rocket flying into space, but also like a roc flying through the sky, always full of power. Over the past 24 years, the High-tech Fair has continuously turned people’s imaginary pictures into reality, and has continued to create a broader future on the basis of reality. It depicts a vision of the future full of imagination, and with a shining innovative spirit, people can accelerate the pace of innovation for a better future.