1,200 charges of the Indugel explosive generated the implosion that put an end to the long history of the old Bavaria plant located in the heart of Cali.

The countdown of this important event began at 08:00 yesterday, Sunday, February 19.

The 4 towers that for more than 50 years integrated the progress of the capital of Valle del Cauca, in 10 seconds collapsed in a totally controlled detonation process in relation to some risk against the citizenry.

Then, punctually at 10:30, operators and members of public service companies entered to verify the situation, after the detonations.

At the site, two unified command posts were set up with the Mayor’s Office and accompaniment of the Police, Army, Civil Defense and Firefighters.

Roads closed by the implosion:

1. Carrera 8 between streets 26 and 33ª.

2. Carrera 8A between streets 28 and 33.

3. Calles 28, 30, 31 and 32, between races 9 and 8,

4. Calle 33 between carrera 8 and 8ª.

5. Calles 27, 31, 31A and 32, between carreras 6A and 7.

Conveniences for citizens:

A new housing project will be built that will evolve the center of the city and that seeks to provide more opportunities for access to housing to thousands of families from Cali.

“In this place, a local company will build nearly 2,000 apartments of social interest that go hand in hand with initiatives that are already giving another face to the city center and that are advanced by the Mayor of the doctor Jorge Iván Ospina as for example Ciudad Paraíso and Corredor Verde”, commented Ingrid Catherine Rubiano from the Management Support Unit of the District Housing Secretariat.

Likewise, the official indicated that now the Municipal Administration is working on a new regulation of housing subsidies and that the rules of access to them will change.

Conditions to meet:

1- Have SISBEN score

2- Live in stratum 1,2 or 3

3- The owner cannot have already accessed another municipal housing subsidy plan

4- The owner or any of the members of his family cannot have another home or property in his name.

5- The holder cannot have income of more than 4 current legal minimum wages

Comments