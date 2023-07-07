What were the original soccer rules like?

Soccer, also known as the king of sports, is one of the most popular and practiced games in the world. However, what many people are unaware of is what the original rules of soccer looked like and how it has evolved over the years. In this article, we will explore the history and early rules of this sport so loved by millions of people.

Origin in the UK

Modern soccer has its roots in the United Kingdom, specifically England. At the beginning of the 19th century, there were different variations of the game that were played in schools and universities in this country. However, it was in the 19th century that the basic rules that would lay the foundations of modern football began to be established.

One of the first original rules of football was established in 1848 by the Rugby school. This rule allowed players to carry the ball with their hands and throw it forward. However, this variant of the game was not well received by all and caused controversy. It was then that in 1863 the Football Association (FA) was founded in England, with the aim of establishing a common set of rules for football.

Only with feet…

In the year 1863, the original rules of football were established by the FA. These rules dictated that only feet could touch the ball and hands were not allowed. In addition, a system similar to the current scoring system was established, where the team that scored the most goals would be the winner. The use of dangerous objects, such as tacks on shoes, was also prohibited to avoid serious injuries.

Another important rule that was established at the beginning of soccer was the prohibition of rough and violent play. The aim was to promote a fair and fair game, and aggressive conduct was penalized. In addition, the figure of the referee was established, in charge of enforcing the rules and making impartial decisions.

The game took place on a rectangular field and there was no limit to the number of players per team.after. Although no specific duration was initially set for the matches, they used to last around 90 minutes, a tradition that has continued to this day.

new rules

As soccer became more popular, they were introduced new rules to make the game more fair and exciting. In 1872 the offside rule was established., which sought to prevent players from getting ahead of the defensive line in search of an unfair advantage. This rule has been the subject of debate and has undergone modifications over the years.

In 1877 the throw-in rule was established, which allowed the ball to be put into play from the place where it went out of bounds. Previously, the handoff was used to restart play in these situations.

In 1883 the corner kick rule was established, which allowed the ball to be put into play from the corner of the field when it was the opposing team who had taken it out.

Nice la FIFA

As soccer spread throughout the world, these rules were adopted and new ones added. FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) was founded in 1904, with the aim of unifying and regulating football worldwide. Since then, FIFA has been the highest authority in soccer and has set rules and regulations for the game.

Knowing the history and original rules of soccer is important to understanding and appreciating this beautiful sport in all its magnitude.