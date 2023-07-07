Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads

In a letter to Meta’s CEO, Alex Spiro, a lawyer for X Corp, the technology company founded by Elon Musk as the successor to Twitter, Inc., warned of possible legal action related to Meta’s new platform, called Threads. According to Spiro, Meta had engaged in a systematic, deliberate and illegal misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.

In the letter, Spiro mentioned that, during the year 2022, Meta hired former Twitter employees who had access to highly confidential information and company trade secrets. In addition, he claimed that some of these former employees retained Twitter documents and electronic devices. According to the lawyer, Meta would have assigned these workers the development of Threads with the intention of using Twitter’s secrets and methodology.

In response to these alleged actions, the letter issued by Twitter states the following: “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate action to stop using Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, including, without limitation, the right to seek civil remedies and injunctive relief without notice to prevent Meta from further withholding, disclosing, or using its intellectual property.”

Photo: Internet socket

So far, Meta has not spoken in response to this lawsuit threat. However, it is important to note that Meta’s new social network, Threads, reached more than 30 million users in less than a day of its launch.

