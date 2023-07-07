Cases Delmastro and Santanché, Palazzo Chigi arises. Schlein replies

breaking latest news – “In a process involving parties, it is not usual for the public party to ask for it to be dismissed and the judge of the preliminary hearing to require that the proceedings begin. In a proceeding in which the investigative documents are classified, it is illegal for it to learn of be investigated by the newspapers, curiously on the day when they are called to report to Parliament, after having requested information from the judicial authority.When this concerns two representatives of the government in office, it is legitimate to ask whether a part of the judiciary has chosen to play a role active opposition party, and thus decided to launch the electoral campaign for the European elections prematurely”. This is what Palazzo Chigi sources said about the cases involving Santanché and Dalmastro.

Santanchè, his sister and partner are also under investigation

Together with the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, comrade Dimitri Kunz D’Asburgo Lorena and sister Fiorella Garnero are also under investigation, respectively as former president and councilor of the board of directors of Visibilia Editore, as part of the investigation by the Prosecutor of Milan with the hypotheses of fraudulent bankruptcy and false accounting on alleged irregularities in the management of the companies of the group, founded by Santanchè.

Together with the minister, her sister and her partner, on 5 October the Milanese prosecutors of the “Business crisis” pool also registered two other former board members Massimo Cipriani and Davide Mantegazza and the former president of the board of statutory auditors in the register of suspects Massimo Gabelli.

The secret registration of the minister – reportedly – was carried out the following day, October 6, and was declassified after three months, as required by paragraph 3 bis of article 335 of the criminal procedure code.

In the meantime, after the first six months of investigations, the Public Prosecutor’s Office filed a first request for an extension with a investigating judge last March, which Santanché has not yet received notification of due to bureaucratic issues.

The Delmaster case

Compulsory charge for the undersecretary of justice, Andrea Delmastro. It was ordered by the judge of the preliminary investigations of Rome, in the context of the proceeding for disclosure of official secrecy in relation to the Cospito case, the anarchist who had embarked on a hunger strike to ask for the abolition of the 41 bis.

The investigating judge believes that both the objective and subjective elements of the crime exist. The Rome prosecutor’s office, which will now have to formulate the indictment, had asked for it to be dismissed. While acknowledging the objective existence of the violation, he believed there was insufficient evidence on the subjective element, i.e. the awareness of the existence of the secret.

The reactions of Pd and M5s

Schlein: “Government note is unacceptable”

“That of Undersecretary Del Mastro and Minister Santanche’ are now becoming two truly disturbing pages in the Italian political breaking latest news. And it is absolutely unacceptable in a democratic system that, instead of responding to the serious accusations on the merits, Palazzo Chigi fuels a dangerous clash between the powers of the State spreading a note with intimidating tones towards the judiciary”. This was stated by the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein.

“At this point it is inevitable that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will come out of her silence and assume her responsibilities. They have gone too far and we cannot go on like this. Especially if this means doing it to the detriment of the country which, in in the meantime, he continues to receive no answers”, concludes the dem leader.

Conte: “Shameful attack on the judiciary”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “runs away on the Santanché case, hides, does not speak and even today he has not made his minister resign. Just as he tried to dribble around the case of another ‘brother of Italy’, Delmastro until the end , in recent months. A few minutes ago, however, something even more serious happened. From Palazzo Chigi, without putting his face on it, Meloni leaks a note with a shameful attack on the judiciary”. The leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte writes it in a Facebook post.

“A very serious and inconclusive attack to cry out to conspiracies, hide the failures of these nine months and avoid taking political positions to protect public ethics and the institutions – he adds – for Meloni the defense of party friends always comes before citizens and of the country, of the ‘nation’ whose mouth is filled in every speech. His ‘patriotism’ is valid only within party boundaries”

