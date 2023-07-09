What you should know about the new Threads app

This app seeks to win over Twitter users since the vast majority feel dissatisfied with the policies that have been implemented since Elon Musk’s arrival on the platform.

The new Meta platform is practically a copy of Twitter, this means that it is used to publish and read text messages shortwhich may be accompanied by images or videos and for which there may be responses, this application links to Instagram and allows you to post threads, reply to other people, and follow content from multiple accounts.

Main differences between Twitter and Threads

Unlike Twitter, Threads doesn’t allow posts to be saved as drafts, they must be shared immediately or discarded. Threads does not have a limit on post views, as recently happened with the 600 set by Twitter. Threads is governed by Instagram’s security policies, with the same penalties for spam and hate speech.

