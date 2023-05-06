WhatsApp banned more than 4.7 million accounts in India in March

WhatsApp launched in India in March 47 lakhs Banned accounts

New Delhi: 05/May

(Sahar News.com/Social Media Desk)

WhatsApp, the popular social media platform for sending and receiving instant messages around the world, is making several changes from time to time for the convenience of users and making them more convenient. , use WhatsApp only to the extent of sending videos, links and audios and posting statuses.

The WhatsApp administration has said in its monthly report that in the month of March this year, approx 47 million Banned WhatsApp accounts and among them 17 Lakhs of accounts were banned before any reports from users. Earlier, WhatsApp in February banned around 46 lakhs WhatsApp accounts of Indian users have been banned. STD code of WhatsApp accounts in India 91+ is identified by

The report titled India’s Monthly Report on Information Technology released on Monday said that March 1, 2023 From 31 March 2023 between 47,15,906 WhatsApp accounts were banned. Among them before the report of users 16,59,385 WhatsApp accounts were banned.

The released report states that we are focusing specifically on prevention because we believe that it is better to prevent these activities from occurring after the damage has occurred before it is detected. WhatsApp by WhatsApp The process of detecting misuse and abuse by its users during private use of WhatsApp consists of three stages: at the time of registration, during messaging and in response to negative feedback that it receives through user reports and blocks. Blocks# is received in the form of

It should be remembered that a WhatsApp user is blocked by many people or the WhatsApp number is also reported along with the block, then WhatsApp blocks such a number. Users who are addicted to forwarding and sharing different content images, videos, social media links, portals/sites links in groups day and night at intervals can be the worst victims!!

At the same time, one can privately view anti-national content, political, film or social celebrities, insulting content on the personal life of women and children and obscene films. Porn Movies# WhatsApp also blocks those who share their videos, their links or pornographic images with each other. The same action is also taken on Meta Company’s Instagram and Facebook. Remember that WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Meta. Meta# Owned by the company.

WhatsApp is one of the most used social media apps in the world 180 In countries 60 It is used with different languages, and everyday 100 billion Messages/videos/audios and images containing various content are sent and received through WhatsApp.

According to the data available, India is the leading country in the world in terms of WhatsApp usage. It has the highest number of users. 487.5 million. While WhatsApp in Brazil 118.5 million in the United States 79.6 Million, in Indonesia 84.8 million in Russia67 million and in Mexico 60 There are millions of users.

WhatsApp has recently introduced several features, one of which is that if you send a content to someone and delete it by mistake, there is an instant message in the chat box for two seconds. Undo# (Cancel) option will appear which you can click to bring the deleted content back to this chat box.

Similarly, now WhatsApp polled several days ago Poll# (Polling) feature has also been provided. Through this poll, the opinion of the members can be obtained on an issue, especially in groups. By which the members of the group can be given more than three options of answers with the question. And Group members can give their opinion by clicking on the answers in this poll box.

On the other hand, it is mandatory for WhatsApp users to use authentic and original WhatsApp, because there are many WhatsApp apps with similar names, including WhatsApp Blue, WhatsApp GB, WhatsApp Gold, G. B includes WhatsApp Mini, WhatsApp Plus and others.

Although WhatsApp introduced users a few years ago GB WhatsApp# Like modded apps ModedApp# warned of the risk of being temporarily banned from using WhatsApp. But many people do not stop it and these types of apps are still being used. which are considered unsafe. Can also close.

