“When I felt most lost, music put me on the path back to me: Shakira, Woman of the Year

The Barranquilla star received a long standing ovation upon receiving the award.

The first edition of Billboard’s Women in Latin Music gala celebrated Shakira and female talent this Saturday from the first parades on a carpet dominated by metals, strong colors and the pride of participating in a “historic” event.

The magazine paid tribute to the Colombian tonight as “Woman of the Year” in Miami, at a gala that the Telemundo network will broadcast this Sunday.

Upon receiving the tribute, the Barranquilla music star assured that a year ago, when she felt most lost, “music put me on the path to return to myself,” she said, alluding to her separation from former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

“It no longer matters so much if someone is faithful to you or not, what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself,” she declared to a standing ovation.

In the carpet fashion there was no defined style or tone, the women and the few men who were present agreed to tell EFE that “it was time” for Latino artists to have a space for sorority.

«In Billboard Latin we have years supporting and opening spaces for female talent. This event is one more important step in this goal,” said Leila Cobo, vice president of Billboard Latin and the creator of the tribute.

Although the woman of the night, Shakira, did not walk on the carpet, the Colombian woman wore a short black dress and her hair loose to the ceremony. The woman from Barranquilla shared the stage with her compatriot Maluma, who was in charge of inviting her to come up for her tribute.

The artist was chosen as the first Woman of the Year in Billboard Latin Women in Music and entered the Wasco Center in Miami with her family, where the event is being held tonight.

Shakira’s essence permeated the entire carpet, with young artists such as Puerto Rican Gale and Mexican Mariangela mentioning her as their “music role model.”

The list of honorees also includes Ana Gabriel with the Living Legend award, Emilia as Rising Artist, Evaluna with the Tradition and Future award; Goyo, who will receive the Agent of Change award, and Thalía, who will be honored with the Poderosa Global award.

The latter paraded in a pleated gold suit and a crown of stars, while Goyo was faithful to her fight in favor of the environment, with a suit made from recycled denim pieces.

“These awards are very important because they are simply motivational for us to continue fighting together to help us achieve our dreams, meet our goals,” said the Colombian artist, who paraded with her mother and daughter.

For her part, Evaluna wore a long yellow dress with a fuchsia print, while Emilia chose a long, elegant and very black dress. While her makeup exhibited the classic sparkles in her eyes, but instead of sparkles, she chose dark grays.

“We are celebrating the path that others have opened for us,” said the Argentine artist. For Emilia, who was accompanied by her mother, “it is a responsibility to go further for those who come after us.”

Evaluna arrived without her husband, Camilo, who is on tour in Mexico,

The singer celebrated that the gala brought together “different generations and different genres. The diversity here reaches the girls that can be seen in any of us.

Other artists present were the Colombians Greeicy and Mike Bahía, the singer-songwriter Keytin, the composers Elena Rose and Nicole Zignago. The women were in black, with styles as varied as their music, while the men were more sober as to not attract attention.

For her part, María Becerra wore a royal blue short dress – “my favorite color”, she said – while the sisters Hanna and Ashley of the Ha-Ash duet wore black ball gowns, with the rocker touch that characterizes them.

The inaugural Latina Women in Music event is an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise.

Its goal is to “celebrate women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible and notable actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women.”

EFE

