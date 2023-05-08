EPST: 985,497 candidates take part in the dissertation – Capsud.net

Deputy Minister Aminata Namasia officially launched the out-of-session state exam in Kinshasa on Monday. This, as planned in the 2022-2023 school calendar.

The Mary Immaculate School Complex, located in the town of Nsele served as the setting for this ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Aminata Namasia welcomed the representative of the Minister of EPST.

The Provincial Minister, Charles Mbuta Mutu said he was comforted that the official launch of these events is taking place in Kinshasa.

« We are comforted that you have come personally to launch these events in Kinshasa in a particular context. Especially in the educational province of the plateau where our children have experienced some disruption following the conflicts that disturb their schooling”, he rejoiced.

And to add:

« This is why we are very honored by your presence.« .

In the process, Charles Mbuta Mutu indicated that his province presented a large number of recipients, ie 140,800 finalists.

.

The reality on the candidates expected in these tests

Thanking the President of the Republic for having included the education sub-sector among the priorities of the social pact of his first five-year term, Namasia indicated that 985,497 candidates are registered for the dissertation this year, against 918,620 in 2022 for the cycle of humanities including 43.6% of girls. And that these candidates are distributed in 2,827 centers scattered throughout the Republic.





In addition, the Deputy Minister indicated that the marks obtained in these tests will count for the first day of the ordinary session.

The ceremony ended with a visit to the classrooms and the symbolic delivery of the items to the finalists by the Deputy Minister of EPST accompanied by the Inspector General of EPST, Jacques ODIA as well as the Deputy Director of Cabinet of the Minister, Daniel Ebondo.

Aminata Namasia wished the students good luck before heading back to her practice.

It should be noted that these dissertation tests will take place over 4 days.

.

Emongo Gerome



