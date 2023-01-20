Kaifeng Net News All-media reporter Ye Sen reported that on January 20, Mayor Li Xiangyu went deep into key areas to investigate power operation guarantees and parking management in tourist attractions, and sent New Year greetings to the police, sanitation workers, and power workers who stick to their posts blessing of. He emphasized that it is necessary to improve the political position, strengthen the bottom-line thinking, form a joint force in the work, and use the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” to do our best to do a good job in various service guarantees during the Spring Festival to ensure the orderly operation of the city and the safety and peace of the Spring Festival.

On the same day, Li Xiangyu came to the power dispatching control center of State Grid Kaifeng Power Supply Company to check the operation of Kaifeng Power Grid. Fully affirm the contribution made in economic and social development, and hope that the company will adhere to the bottom line thinking, increase the inspection of key areas, important points and key equipment and facilities, eliminate risks and hidden dangers in a timely manner, ensure safe operation, and do a good job in ensuring power supply. Work to ensure that the people live a bright and warm Spring Festival.

When he came to the parking lot of the third phase of Qingming Shanghe Garden, Li Xiangyu learned more about the parking management of the scenic spot during the Spring Festival. He pointed out that with the further optimization of the national epidemic prevention and control policy, tourists will come to Bianca and the travel needs of the masses will be further released, the city’s cultural tourism market will accelerate recovery, and the passenger flow of scenic spots will increase significantly. It is necessary to work together to solve parking difficulties, strengthen traffic guidance, do a good job in ensuring smooth traffic, focus on building an orderly parking environment, and constantly tap parking resources to truly allow tourists to come in, swim well, and get out. It is necessary to polish the golden business card of Kaifeng, actively build a new pattern of cultural tourism consumption, continue to release the new potential of cultural tourism consumption, tell the story of Kaifeng well through the window of cultural tourism, and present a credible, lovely and respectable image of Kaifeng.