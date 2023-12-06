When taxing cryptocurrencies and income from mutual funds, the government put “lego blocks” on Ódor

Tax benefits for cryptocurrencies, which were adopted by the parliament in June, will not be implemented after all. Fico’s government wants to abolish them. Income from mutual funds will also be taxed as before. Only those that are traded on stock exchanges will continue to be exempted, i.e. ETF funds. Fico’s government thus partially used the “lego blocks” – a list of recovery measures prepared by Ódor’s cabinet.

Income from mutual funds, in which people normally invest through banks, will be taxed as before. There will be no income tax exemption after three years of investment. Robert Fico’s government is going to reverse the changes adopted by the deputies at the end of the previous election period. They should have been paying since the New Year.

The government approved the suspension of tax credits on Monday as part of measures to restore public finances. This cancels not only the tax exemption for securities that are not traded on a regulated market, but also the reliefs for crypto-assets. According to Fico’s government, the changes that MPs pushed through before the summer are unsystematic and unfair because they introduced an exception for a specific type of property. The state budget should save 33 million euros per year.

Fico’s government thus partially accepted one of the so-called “lego blocks”, which was a list of measures to reduce the budget deficit left to it by the caretaker government.

What Should Have Happened to Mutual Funds: Mutual fund managers have long sought to push through tax exemptions for fund investments,

