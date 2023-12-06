A carpet cleaner employee reveals his secret to speaking 24 languages ​​fluently

Vaughan Smith: The Man Who Speaks 24 Languages

Imagine being able to communicate in 24 different languages. It may seem impossible, but Vaughan Smith has made it a reality. Smith, who did not attend university and works for his brother’s cleaning company, is what is known as a “hyperglot” – a person who speaks a greater number of languages than usual.

Smith’s journey towards mastering multiple languages began when he was 14 years old and lived in the basement owned by his father, close to the embassies of Washington D.C. This environment sparked his curiosity about different foreign cultures, as Smith had struggled to socialize in a school where being different was seen as strange.

His interactions with Brazilian students, a Romanian family, and a girl who spoke Amharic in his class, ignited his passion for learning languages. He currently speaks languages ranging from Spanish and Portuguese to more exotic ones such as Norwegian, Japanese, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Finnish, Hebrew, and Estonian. His expertise in the Spanish language even led to a humorous observation that he is “already Mexican.”

Smith’s exceptional linguistic ability captured the attention of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which conducted a study to understand the source of his talent. The study revealed that Smith’s brain exhibits less activity than a normal person’s, but his linguistic network shows higher than average activity.

Speaking multiple languages is not just impressive – it also brings numerous benefits. According to a study by The Journal of Neuroscience, adults who have spoken two languages since childhood have better cognitive flexibility. Additionally, people who think in another language tend to make more rational decisions in dangerous situations, as they naturally minimize risks.

Smith’s remarkable accomplishment serves as an inspiration and a testament to the power of curiosity and determination in language learning. As the world continues to become more interconnected, his story serves as a reminder of the value of multilingualism in today’s society.

