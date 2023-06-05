When Ye Niuping inspected the summer harvest work in Lintong District, he emphasized that scientific organization should rush to collect enough agricultural machinery and equipment, classify, purchase and store, strengthen policy guarantees, and take multiple measures to reduce losses and ensure that summer grain grains are returned to warehouses

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wen Yan) On June 4, Mayor Ye Niuping went to Lintong District to inspect the summer harvest work. He emphasized that we must resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for food security, earnestly make the summer harvest work a top priority at present, scientifically organize rush harvesting, prepare enough agricultural machinery and equipment, purchase and store by category, strengthen policy guarantees, and strive to minimize the losses of grain farmers and ensure The summer grain should be harvested, and the grains should be returned to the warehouse.

Located in Nanyang Village, Youhuai Street, the food crop technology integration test and demonstration base takes green, high-quality and high-efficiency as its production concept, with a core area of ​​more than 400 mu. Ye Niuping went into the field to carefully observe the growth of wheat, and learned about the sown area, yield of varieties, and the impact of rainfall. He emphasized that it is necessary to always keep in mind the “big country”, build a solid bottom line of food security, accurately judge the maturity time according to different varieties of wheat and planting areas, seize the “window period” of fine weather, scientifically organize rush harvesting, ensure harvest quality, and resolutely fight It is good to win the tough battle of Xia Harvest.

At Shaanxi Yunong Zhonghe Agricultural Service Co., Ltd. and Jindi Agricultural Machinery Cooperative of Yujin Street Office, Ye Niuping learned more about the agricultural machinery smart platform and the scheduling of agricultural machinery, and inspected harvesters, seeders, rotary tillers and other machinery and grain drying In terms of equipment reserves, companies and cooperatives are encouraged to do a good job in the scheduling, storage, repair and maintenance of operating equipment, and provide high-quality social service guarantees for summer grain harvest and grain return to warehouses. He emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the role of the agricultural machinery intelligent platform and the Xi’an agricultural situation monitoring system, track and accurately grasp agricultural machinery resources in real time, coordinate supply and demand, and do a good job in guarantee services such as agricultural machinery green channels to ensure efficient operation of agricultural machinery and timely delivery of wheat. reward.

Ye Niuping emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the leading role of leading enterprises, unify the classification and pricing, make every effort to do a good job in the purchase of summer grain, and earnestly safeguard the interests of grain farmers. It is necessary to make good use of agricultural insurance, actively do a good job in nuclear disaster damage assessment and claim settlement, minimize disaster losses, and let grain farmers truly feel the warmth of policies that benefit farmers. It is necessary to plan in advance the selection of wheat seeds for autumn sowing and the selection of high-quality wheat varieties for next year, so as to fully guarantee agricultural production.

Ye Niuping came to Lintong Tomato Wisdom Valley, went deep into smart greenhouses and seedling greenhouses, asked about the production and operation of enterprises, and learned about seed R&D and sales and the extension and development of the industrial chain. He emphasized that it is necessary to persist in “storing grain in the ground and storing grain in technology“, focus on strengthening scientific and technological support, continuously optimize scientific and technological services, continuously increase production supply, and comprehensively improve the level of informatization, digitalization, and intelligence in agricultural production.

Deputy Mayor Wu Jiang attended the inspection.

Source: Xi’an Evening News

Editor: Wang Liwen