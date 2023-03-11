The needs of Colombians and Colombians every time they are greater in the face of the complex reality of our country.

This generates that one of the main priorities of citizens is to take care of their financial well-being.

Bancolombia, listed as the largest bank in the country, faced with this scenariodecided to lower interest rates on 1.3 million credit cards.

The credit cards Visa Clásica, Mastercard Clásica, American Express Blue, Mastercard Joven and Mastercard Ideal that are used As of last Friday, March 10, they will receive this benefit.

Data:

1. Customers with any of these cards will have an effective annual interest rate of 25%, which is below the current maximum rate of 46% effective annual.

2. The benefit applies to customers with a quota of up to 3.9 million pesos, which represent 50% of all Bancolombia credit cards.

3. As of March 10, an annual effective interest rate of 25% will apply, which translates into a nominal month in arrears of 1.88%.

4. In the Virtual Branch they have the option of modifying the number of installments for the purchases they make.

5. Customers have the option of ‘Alternative minimum payment’ so that, using this option, they are up to date with their minimum obligations.

“We have been evolving in the design of our products based on the concept of well-being and responsible advice that allows us to achieve a healthy balance between the needs of people and their financial health”, said Juan Carlos Mora, president of Bancolombia.

Banco de Occidente joins this initiative:

The subsidiary of Grupo Aval announced that, as of March 15, will reduce interest rates for food and supermarket purchases by 57% made by all your customers, with any credit card.

With this measure, the interest rate for these categories will be 1.53% MV, that is, 20% EA

“Part of our organizational purpose is focused on making people development a reality. We materialize this today with the decision to reduce rates in these categoriesunderstanding that the measure benefits many Colombian households and alleviates people’s cash flow,” said César Prado, president of Banco de Occidente.

