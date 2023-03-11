Home News Which credit cards will have reduced interest rates?
News

Which credit cards will have reduced interest rates?

by admin
Which credit cards will have reduced interest rates?

The needs of Colombians and Colombians every time they are greater in the face of the complex reality of our country.

This generates that one of the main priorities of citizens is to take care of their financial well-being.

Bancolombia, listed as the largest bank in the country, faced with this scenariodecided to lower interest rates on 1.3 million credit cards.

The credit cards Visa Clásica, Mastercard Clásica, American Express Blue, Mastercard Joven and Mastercard Ideal that are used As of last Friday, March 10, they will receive this benefit.

Data:

1. Customers with any of these cards will have an effective annual interest rate of 25%, which is below the current maximum rate of 46% effective annual.

2. The benefit applies to customers with a quota of up to 3.9 million pesos, which represent 50% of all Bancolombia credit cards.

3. As of March 10, an annual effective interest rate of 25% will apply, which translates into a nominal month in arrears of 1.88%.

4. In the Virtual Branch they have the option of modifying the number of installments for the purchases they make.

5. Customers have the option of ‘Alternative minimum payment’ so that, using this option, they are up to date with their minimum obligations.

“We have been evolving in the design of our products based on the concept of well-being and responsible advice that allows us to achieve a healthy balance between the needs of people and their financial health”, said Juan Carlos Mora, president of Bancolombia.

See also  Neymar's operation had no complications, according to PSG

Banco de Occidente joins this initiative:

The subsidiary of Grupo Aval announced that, as of March 15, will reduce interest rates for food and supermarket purchases by 57% made by all your customers, with any credit card.

With this measure, the interest rate for these categories will be 1.53% MV, that is, 20% EA

“Part of our organizational purpose is focused on making people development a reality. We materialize this today with the decision to reduce rates in these categoriesunderstanding that the measure benefits many Colombian households and alleviates people’s cash flow,” said César Prado, president of Banco de Occidente.

Comments

You may also like

Haas, Kevin Magnussen optimistic ahead of the Arabian...

Municipality of Hernandarias enables the Secretariat for the...

Hydroponic crops project in San José de la...

The portal website of the Jinan Municipal Government...

GOOD MORNING, NIGHT – March 11 on Rai...

FORMER ITAIPU WORKERS CLOSE THE FRIENDSHIP BRIDGE «...

To jail for sexually abusing his stepdaughter in...

Nigerian President-elect Aims to Use Blockchain Technology in...

Turf presents new album “Renacimiento” available on vinyl...

Risk Management Machinery will improve the road to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy