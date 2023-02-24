The launch of ‘TQG’, the collaboration between the Antioqueña and the Barranquillera, gave hundreds of reactions on social networks at dawn on Friday.

The song was released early this Friday, February 24, but that did not stop thousands of people from starting to trend, accumulating more than 2.1 million views on YouTube alone in its first hours on the air.

In social networks, both artists became a trend, as well as ‘Barranquilla and Medallo’, but above all the names of the ex-boyfriends of both, Gerard Piqué and Anuel AA.

Memes

Although the lyrics of the song are mainly addressed to Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía, many seek to differentiate the sections dedicated especially to them and those that are for Anuel, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend.