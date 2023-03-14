In recent days, the president’s family Gustavo Petro He has been in the eye of the hurricane due to the recent accusations against his son Nicolás Petro for alleged corruption. But Who are all their descendants and what do they do?

We recommend: The Green Corridor, the bone of contention in the north of Bogotá.

Let’s remember that a week ago, due to several accusations against John Fernando Petro and Nicholas Petro – brother and son, respectively, of the president -, the president formally requested the Office of the Attorney General of the Nationheaded by Francisco Barbosa, to carry out the pertinent investigations to clarify the case of alleged collections of “bribes” from drug traffickers to be included in the Total Peace project.

The announcement was made by President Petro through a press release that he shared through his Twitter account, in which he reiterated that the only person authorized by his government to advance peace talks is Commissioner Danilo Rueda.

“Due to the information that is rumored in public opinion about my brother Juan Fernando Petro Urrego and my eldest son Nicolás Petro Burgos, I ask the Attorney General of the Nation to carry out all the necessary investigations and determine possible responsibilities,” explained the head of State.

The accusations, it should be remembered, began months ago when it was rumored that Juan Fernando Petro and alleged emissaries of his were meeting with powerful drug traffickers in the country’s prisons, making charges to include them in benefits stipulated within the framework of the ‘Total Peace’ process.

In the same statement, President Gustavo Petro reiterated his “trust” in his relatives, although he was also emphatic that he would respect the conclusions reached by the investigations.

“My commitment to Colombia and to Colombian men and women is to achieve peace and whoever wants to interfere in that purpose or take personal advantage of it has no place in the government, even if they are members of my family,” he said before reiterating that He trusts the innocence of those investigated.

“I trust that my brother and my son can prove their innocence but I will respect the conclusions reached by justice,” he concluded.

At the time, Juan Fernando Petro defended himself against criticism and revealed that unscrupulous people would be using his name to promise, without substantiation, benefits that he was unaware of.

The children of Gustavo Petro

In all, the head of state He has six children from three marriages. the eldest is Nicholas Petro Burgoswho has been the biggest focus of controversy in recent days.