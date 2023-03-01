Among the many records of the Italian, who joined the MotoGP™ Legends Hall of Fame after retiring at the end of 2021, there is also this: but in the upcoming season there will be a large group of riders who could keep him company in this virtual club. Two above all: eight-times world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), who has just turned 30 and with his ninth world champion he would be on par with Rossi in the number of championships won, and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), who will turn 34 in July, on the saddle of an RS-GP that seems truly competitive.