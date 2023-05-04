Who is César Ferrari, the new Superfinancier?

This Thursday, May 4, the resignation of the Financial Superintendent, Jorge Castaño, who served in the position for seven years presented the provision before the board of directors of the entity.

The former official was ratified as the senior executive in the Financial Superintendence since September of last year, with which a longer permanence of the official in that position was expected compared to the provisions of the entity.

In his place comes Cesar Ferraria man with extensive experience in the sector and who comes to the direction of the Superfinanciera of Colombia after the announcement of the changes in the senior positions of the company.

The new Superfinanciero is a civil engineer from the Catholic University of Peru, has a master’s degree in urban regional planning from New York University, and a PhD in Economics from Boston University.

Among the tasks he has carried out, he stands out as being a professor of economics at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, he was also in command of international positions as general manager of the Central Bank of Peru and as technical director of the National Planning Institute in Peru.

Among other tasks that Ferrari has dedicated himself to is being an advisor to the International Monetary Fund with the Central Banks of Guinea-Bissau and Angola between 1994 and 1999. Currently, the new official would be focused on executing actions that are focused on the financial development and globalization of economies.