Who is JP, the contestant of the Challenge that steals the looks?
One of the participants of the Challenge in its 2023 version takes all the sighs of the viewers who tune in to the program.
Juan Pablo Ángel Londoño is a private pilot by profession and a zootechnics student who entered the program.
JP is from Cali who, with his charm, has drawn the attention of all the participants who appear in the reality show.
The young man currently has 120,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he regularly posts his photos.
Among the likes that he stands out in his social networks is exercise, travel and his private life with his pet.
The participant has stated that he is single and open to the expectations in the program in which he finds himself challenging.
His discipline is not only based on sports as he is also dedicated to aviation, modeling and his profession as a zootechnician.
The support of the viewers towards JP has been recognized in the social networks of the participant who stands out on the field of play.
Since JP entered the contest, he has stood out for his performance in each test with skills in each of the environments.
His outstanding participation continues on the field of play in which he prepares to get as far as possible from the competition.