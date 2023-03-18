Vienna Ruiz appeared after the blackout he suffered live Elianis Garrido, during a broadcast of the entertainment program ‘I know everything’. Replacing her and temporarily was the renowned presenter who, until recently, was away from the cameras.

Her presence in the national entertainment news program on Channel 1 was the excuse for a kind of announcement that would return to the world of modeling.

At 54 years old, the Medellinian was clear that her return to the catwalks will seek to promote clothing designs for older women who want to preserve their self-esteem.

“I am going to make a line for women between 40 and 50 years old. They put the most famous models up to 32 years old, so I want to rescue the women who are redefining age. It will be in honor of the Colombian woman, ”she explained.

Elianis Garrido collapsed in full program

Showbiz presenter Elianis Garrido made headlines this Thursday, March 16, after in the middle of the broadcast of Lo Se Todo she had to leave flat due to a health situation, alarming her colleagues and program staff who immediately helped her.

It all happened when the 35-year-old model and ex-participant of the studio house collapsed in the middle of her work, just when they were presenting one of the sections of the magazine that exposes the lives of celebrities and the most relevant news from the world of entertainment.

In the images it can be seen how Garrido seeks to get away and gradually come out of the plane while playing, something that catches the attention of his colleague Ariel Osorio who tries to continue speaking while covering his partner, however he could not hide his surprised face when it collapsed, a situation that led the directors and producers of the program to go to a commercial break.

“We had a last-minute emergency,” Osorio acknowledged when he returned from the cut in Lo Se Todo, also assuring that the presenter was fine, and that his relatives should not be alarmed.

Apparently the presenter would have suffered in recent days from respiratory problems that resulted in Elianis being weak and collapsing, something that although it was not in the shot, it could be heard in the audio.

This was the moment in which Elianis Garrido fainted