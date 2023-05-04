Who released the aggressor fans in Cali? Controversy between the authorities

The controversial judicial proceeding related to the attack by some América fans on a Deportivo Cali supporter and his mother, generated noisy reactions by the mayor of CaliJorge Iván Ospina, and the Secretary of Security and Justice, Jimmy Dranguet.

The burgomaster and the official expressed their discrepancy according to the ways used in this process, in which the indicated was released and is not facing his process behind bars after the evidence presented.

“What a pain so boar that that man is again on public roads and in the street, that he has not been imprisoned as he should be. What a pain that a person who comes out with a machete is in the house,” said Jorge Iván Ospina.

“Really, I think that the institutionality must respond more vigorously Faced with this situation that endangered the lives of a man and his mother. He cannot be at home, he has to be in jail, because if not, he will do it again, because there will be impunity and credibility in the institutions will be lost”, added the doctor from Cali.

For his part, the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali assured that; “The capture that was made was not approved in flagrante.”

“I have already filed the complaint against this alleged criminal and all those involved. We hope that justice will act and give an exemplary sentence to those involved”, added Dranguet.

The complaint was filed for the crimes of attempted homicide, intimidation or threat, qualified and aggravated theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of weapons.

Faced with these noisy statements, the Prosecutor’s Office responded with a brief statement denying the officials from the capital of Valle.

Before the General Prosecutor of the Nation No person captured for the aforementioned facts was made available (…) The Police led a group of people for their identification and imposed a subpoena on them for violation of the Police Code for carrying sharp weapons or bladed weapons,” the investigative body said.

“Currently, the Prosecutor’s Office is working on the investigation, investigation and collection of probative elements and materials and physical evidence through videos, interviews, among other judicial police tasks that allow obtaining the respective arrest warrants,” he added.

