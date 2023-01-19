During the World Economic Forum in Davos, which takes place in Switzerland, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it will send a commission of experts to Colombia in the coming days to accompany the discussion of the health reform.

The news was announced this Wednesday by the director of the international organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a meeting with President Gustavo Petro. At the meeting, the president asked to discuss the issue of patents and technology transfer in health matters.

The WHO Director, who was accompanied by the WHO Director of Health and Multilateral Alliances, Gaudenz Silberschmidt, invited the Colombian Head of State to participate in the 76th World Health Assembly to be held next May in Geneva.

The announcement comes amid the controversy generated in the country by the reform proposed by the Minister of Health Carolina Corcho, who explains that the system should be understood as a comprehensive model that prevents disease through an effective service.

“We want health to reach the home, to the educational institution, that people do not have to travel, that they are cared for as close as possible to where they live; The challenge we have ahead of us is for the model to go beyond prevention,” the official said a couple of days ago during a visit to Villavicencio.

