Who Will Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on September 1? Check Out the Details Here!

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner in the last drawing on Tuesday, August 29. The jackpot for Friday, September 1, is now estimated to be $85 million, an increase of $20 million from the previous drawing.

The Mega Millions lottery is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands, making it accessible to millions of people. The website of the famous North American lottery states that with such a large number of people playing, the jackpots can reach even higher levels at a faster rate.

The draw for the Mega Millions on September 1 will take place at 11:00 pm ET. Those living in the western part of the country can tune in at 8:00 pm.

The winning numbers for Friday’s draw will only be announced at the designated time, so players will have to wait and see if they hit the jackpot.

To play the Mega Millions lottery, players need to choose six numbers from two separate groups: five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25, known as the golden Mega Ball. To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match. However, there are nine different ways to win a prize, ranging from $2 to the jackpot amount.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket is $2, with the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1. The Megaplier feature allows players to increase their winnings by 2, 3, 4, or 5 times for non-jackpot prizes. To determine if a state participates in the Megaplier feature, players should check with the lottery website where they purchased their ticket.

It is important to note that winning tickets must be redeemed in the state where they were purchased. Lotteries usually offer a claim-by-mail option for most prize levels.

For those wondering about the cash value payout, the winner has the option to receive the prize over 29 years in annual payments or take a lump sum payment of $105.7 million. However, taxes will need to be deducted from the amount depending on federal and state regulations.

While the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, it is important to note that it is a separate lottery from the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot has its own set of prizes and rules.

