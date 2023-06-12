Why don’t young people read what adults want them to read?

Five young people versed in literature reflected on how young people could see reading more attractive in the educational or social system.l, within the framework of the last day of the Valledupar Book Fair.

Also read: Do you write to live or do you live to write? Four Caesarean writers respond

These are the social communicator Luz Andrea Gómez, the psychologist Ana María González and the law students Andrea López and Gabriela Illera Torres, who spoke with the teachers Martha Navarro and Leonardo Useche.

Despite the fact that they are in different areas of knowledge, on their social networks they promote reading because they consider that books are the best academic trainers in a world that increasingly turns towards the digital age and full of ‘influencers’.

“Creating reading content is motivating and uplifting because it transforms you, it helps you understand society and we need to read more, not only to understand what is happening in the environment but also to understand people, and reading helps us to understand what is happening in the world. emotional, psychological, educational, historical and political aspects”. said Luz Andrea Gómez.

Social networks are important in this mission, since they are the closest and fastest channel to dissuade the population.

“If there are people who influence, perhaps not in the best way, why not do it with something we like. Here we all like literature, I think from a very young age and why not lead others to fall in love with it, just as I fell in love“said Ana María González.

READ IN THE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM

However, the panelists recognized that inducing reading in the educational system is much more complex due to the imposition of books that the majority of students do not like.

Do not stop reading: “I always wanted to be a man to be a free woman”: Vanessa Rosales

In addition, teachers sometimes present books as synonymous with intelligence, general culture and vocabulary improvement, leaving aside that they have to show them attractive by synopsis, genre, among other aspects, that reflect emotion.

For that reason, it is important that adults and educators use a dynamic reading control methodology and try not to impose so many specific books on complex topics.

“Sometimes we don’t read what adults want us to read because we don’t like it or we don’t feel identified. In my case, unlike the classmates, I did not begin to be interested in reading from a very young age, but from the age of 17 with a youth literature. And the nice thing is that when you start reading you know that there are several genres and you start to explore. For example, when I was 14 years old I would not have seen myself reading a classic, now I love them “said Andrea Lopez.

An example that shows the need not to impose a literary genre and to respect the interest of the students so that they find an area of ​​entertainment in reading.

“Books don’t judge anyone and I think you have to give yourself the opportunity as an adult to also read things from young people. As I work in the educational environment, many times the kids approach me, and even though I’m young, they say: ‘Have you read that?’, I answer no, but I ask them to tell me what it is about, that is, is it allow us to know and listen to its”, explained Ana María González.

TECHNOLOGY AND READING

According to the panelists, students can also fall in love with books due to technological advances, since they can begin to learn about stories through podcasts, audiobooks, and virtual readings.

“Here the important thing is not to impose but rather that the children discover reading and what catches their attention, my sister used to see me reading and now she likes to read (…)”asserted Gabriela Illera.

Consequently, teachers and publishers have the challenge of evolving in the way they present books in education in order to encourage reading.

“They can make a ‘play’ on the system and that is that in that curriculum they have to add an additional book for the boys and read some youth literature, it could be John Katzenbach, something that the youngsters might like. Ideally, literature should have its own age because at the age of 14 I had to read ‘Crime and Punishment’, I loved it, but it may be that a young person now does not like it ”, explained Luz Andrea Gomez.

It may interest you: “We must consolidate Cesar and La Guajira as film sets”: the filmmakers’ proposal in Felva 2023

Editorials, for their part, could also present the information with greater illustration for a certain audience.

“This does work. If I’m going to read a classic and the print is small, if a child sees it, they get scared, but if it has big letters and illustrations, it may attract the attention of young people. It is a visual issue, so for me the editions play a fundamental role”pointed out Andrea López.

RECOMMENDED BOOKS FOR PANELISTS

-‘Hopscotch’ by Julio Cortázar

-‘The Psychoanalyst’ by John Katzenbach

-‘Between my love and your absence’ by Edwin Vergara

– ‘The Shining’ by Stephan King

-‘The House on the Bluest Sea’ by TJ Klune

-‘Almendra’ by Won-Pyung-Sonh

-‘Forest of Lost Things’ by Shea Ernshaw

-‘To Kill a Kingdom’ by Alexandra Christo