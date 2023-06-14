Will Marc Marquez win again in ‘his’ Sachsenring?

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was really impressive at Mugello. Despite the hand injury he finished fifth in the Tissot Sprint and fourth on Sunday. Will he be able to do even better in Germany? Similar question for Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing), sixth and really sore at Mugello. Aeneas Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), who is also back on track after the injury at the start of the season, returned to the top ten in the Oakley Italian GP.