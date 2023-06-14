Home » Will Marc Marquez win again in ‘his’ Sachsenring?
Will Marc Marquez win again in ‘his’ Sachsenring?

by admin
The King of the Ring. Important streak for the world champion. Binder tries to close the gap and keep an eye on Martin. The 7th GP is coming!

The MotoGP™ paddock moves north for the seventh Grand Prix of the 2023 season, the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany: undoubtedly the King of the Ring is Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) who boasts 11 victories on the German track and is back from the crash that took place in the race at Mugello.