These are the most successful Netflix series in the 2023 ranking

Netflix These are the ten most successful series in the current ranking for 2023
Wednesday, Squid Game or Stranger Things: Which Netflix series is the most successful? The top ten 2023 at a glance.
When it comes to the latest and most popular series, there’s no stopping the Streamingplattform Netflix over. After Coronapandemie Netflix was able to grow again and now has around 232.5 million subscribers worldwide. Above all, in-house productions such as Squid Game, Wednesday or Bridgerton attract numerous new viewers. In October 2021, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, first insight into the figures of the streaming provider. Since then, the official streaming views figures have been available on the official Netflix companion website, Tudum. The top ten Netflix series are ranked by the number of hours each series was streamed during the first 28 days after it was released. Previously, the rule was that a series was seen as soon as at least two minutes of an episode were watched. The new regulation to record the total number of streamed hours is therefore much more meaningful.
The ten most successful Netflix series in the ranking 2023
10th place: Stranger Things, Season 3
The American science fiction series “Stranger Things” comes in tenth on the list of the most successful Netflix series. It mainly takes place in the small town of Hawkins, where four friends and Elfi, a girl with psychokinetic abilities, are dealing with strange occurrences. The third season was seen and enjoyed by 67 million users in the first 28 days 582 million hours streamed.
9th place: Money Heist, Season 4
The Spanish thriller series “Money Heist” has been running on Netflix since 2017 and has now had five seasons. It tells the story of a robbery of the Spanish banknote printing works and later the Spanish central bank. The fourth season enjoyed great popularity, became scarce 620 million hours of the series streamed for the first 28 days after release. A total of 65 million accounts looked at it for at least two minutes in the first 28 days after the release.
8th place: Bridgerton, Season 1
The American drama series “Bridgerton” took eighth place in the ranking. It premiered on Netflix at Christmas 2020 and follows various fictional characters from London’s high society in 1813. The first season was a resounding success: 82 million users watched in the first 28 days after release the historical drama. Total were at this time 625 million hours looked.
7th place: The Night Agent, Season 1
The political thriller series “The Night Agent”, which was released in 2023, takes seventh place. The surprise hit revolves around the newly minted FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who is supposed to answer the phone for the ominous Night Agents in the White House. Actually an unspectacular job until the phone rings one night and it becomes clear that the new job will be anything but relaxed. US production began within 28 days of release 627 million hours streamed. Meanwhile, fans can rejoice as a second season is planned for 2024.
6th place: Bridgerton, Season 2
The second season of the hit series “Bridgerton” also has a place in this ranking. The sequel, which was released in 2022, takes place a year later than the extremely successful previous season. Viewers are once again immersed in the world of London high society, this time in 1814. The second season topped the first with over 656 million streamed hours during the first 28 days after publication.
5th place: Money Heist, Season 5
With “House of Money” another series is represented twice in the ranking. The latest season of the Spanish Heist series about the Dali mask-wearing bank robbers is also the series finale and thus the conclusion of the Spanish success series. 792 million streamed hours speak for the lively interest of the series fans.
4th place: Dahmer – Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer
The true crime shocker “Dahmer – Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer” ranks fourth among the most successful Netflix series. The drama, produced for Netflix in 2022, tells the story of US serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his numerous victims. The series is based on true events, which seems to be what makes it so appealing to many. That was the interest with me 856 million streamed hours enormously high after release.
3rd place: Wednesday, Season 1
With “Wednesday” Netflix 2022 managed a real series hit. Away from the streaming platform, the “Adams Family” spin-off also provided plenty to talk about. The excerpt of the bizarre dance performance by leading actress Jenna Ortega went viral on all social networks last year. Apparently it didn’t hurt the first season. The second season is scheduled for 2024. 1.24 billion streamed hours after release were probably argument enough.
2nd place: Stranger Things, Season 4
The latest season of the popular sci-fi series with horror elements and numerous homages to the cinema and pop culture of the 1980s also caused a sensation on the internet. The series catapulted the song “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush from 1985, which was included in the soundtrack, back into the charts via TikTok and Co. without further ado. In the fourth edition of the successful series, Elfi, Mike, Will, Dustin & Lucas delighted an audience of millions. In July 2022 were doing gigantic 1.35 billion hours streamed.
The South Korean hit series “Squid Game” took first place among the most successful Netflix series. In a very short time after publication, an unprecedented level of hype was generated around the series. In the first 28 days after release, 111 million accounts streamed Squid Game. For comparison: Netflix currently has around 232.5 million accounts registered. Also, in the same period, the South Korean series became more than 1.6 billion hours looked. Unrivaled best value to this day.
The most successful Netflix series 2023 in the table
|Platz
|Serie
|Production country
|streamed hours
(within 28 days of new release)
|1.
|Squid Game
|South Korea
|1.65 billion
|2.
|Stranger Things, Staffel 4
|USA
|1.35 billion
|3.
|Wednesday
|USA
|1.24 billion
|4.
|Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
|USA
|856 million
|5.
|Money Heist Season 5
|Spain
|792 million
|6.
|Bridgerton, Staffel 2
|USA
|656 million
|7.
|The Night Agent
|USA
|627 million
|8.
|Bridgerton, Staffel 1
|USA
|625 million
|9.
|Money Heist Season 4
|Spain
|619 million
|10.
|Stranger Things, Staffel 3
|USA
|582 million
Sources: Netflix, Statista