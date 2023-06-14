These are the most successful Netflix series in the 2023 ranking

When it comes to the latest and most popular series, there’s no stopping the Streamingplattform Netflix over. After Coronapandemie Netflix was able to grow again and now has around 232.5 million subscribers worldwide. Above all, in-house productions such as Squid Game, Wednesday or Bridgerton attract numerous new viewers. In October 2021, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, first insight into the figures of the streaming provider. Since then, the official streaming views figures have been available on the official Netflix companion website, Tudum. The top ten Netflix series are ranked by the number of hours each series was streamed during the first 28 days after it was released. Previously, the rule was that a series was seen as soon as at least two minutes of an episode were watched. The new regulation to record the total number of streamed hours is therefore much more meaningful.