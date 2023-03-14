Slovakia was a country that had 70,000 of its residents voluntarily deported to death camps and paid 500 reichsmarks for each one. While it was not a condition for survival, the Danes, for example, refused deportations and stood up for their fellow citizens.

Slovaks, on the other hand, literally enjoyed the deportations – that is, mainly the property left behind by the Jews. Anti-Semitism was an absolutely fixed part of state doctrine and literally folk traditions. Let’s remember one of his speeches: Hatred of innkeepers, who, according to the enlightened ones, were the reason for the alcoholism of the Slovak nation. So it is not the fault of those who want alcohol, but those who pour it for them. It is similar to more modern outbursts against bankers who allow themselves to charge interest for loans – according to anti-Semitic announcers, this is Jewish outrage.