Home News Will they export or not? Perversity of folk “humor” and propaganda | Company | .a week
News

Will they export or not? Perversity of folk “humor” and propaganda | Company | .a week

by admin
Will they export or not? Perversity of folk “humor” and propaganda | Company | .a week

Slovakia was a country that had 70,000 of its residents voluntarily deported to death camps and paid 500 reichsmarks for each one. While it was not a condition for survival, the Danes, for example, refused deportations and stood up for their fellow citizens.

Slovaks, on the other hand, literally enjoyed the deportations – that is, mainly the property left behind by the Jews. Anti-Semitism was an absolutely fixed part of state doctrine and literally folk traditions. Let’s remember one of his speeches: Hatred of innkeepers, who, according to the enlightened ones, were the reason for the alcoholism of the Slovak nation. So it is not the fault of those who want alcohol, but those who pour it for them. It is similar to more modern outbursts against bankers who allow themselves to charge interest for loans – according to anti-Semitic announcers, this is Jewish outrage.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Mattarella in Ravenna for the 100th anniversary of the fascist assault on the coop

You may also like

How can the technological revolution control the amount...

Teenager would have sexually assaulted his younger brother...

“Will not be able to avoid the members’...

His Majesty the King announces Morocco’s candidacy, along...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday March 17,...

US actress Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy

Sketch of a theory in finance

Andean Bear born in Medellín: First images of...

Support offers for students in financial difficulties |...

Busan City, partial revision of the public housing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy