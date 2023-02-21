The debate in one of the most watched programs of Win Sports left several consequences, after a strong discussion took place between two of its journalists, after showing some images of the reaction of the coach of the DIM, David Gonzálezto the fans at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Despite the fact that this type of situation is constant in the program, due to the fact that controversial issues of Colombian soccer are touched on, the situation between the two journalists from Win ended in a heated argument, in which one of them accused the other of xenophobia. because of their nationality.

Julian Cespedesa sports journalist from Medellín who covers Antioquia teams in official competitions, was present on the program Long Servewhich takes the afternoons of the Colombians, to talk about the most relevant thing that a new date of soccer in our country left behind.

On the other hand, the journalist was also present Mariano Olsenan Argentine with more than 20 years in Colombia and who has stood out for being on the channel NTN 24. Precisely, this last character was the one who spoke of xenophobia, after a comment by Céspedes, which did not go down well, not even with the other panelists.

“(…) but if I were Juan Carlos Osorio, ‘Papurris’ (Mariano Olsen’s nickname) I wouldn’t say anything, because you’re a wealthy foreigner”commented Céspedes, after he was seen in a video as the technician David Gonzalez He just looks at the audience at the Atanasio Girardot and gives them a thumbs up.

How did Olsen react to the comment on Win Sports?



After this situation, which is perceived as uncomfortable for the other colleagues on the set, Olsen proceeded to answer the journalist from Antioquia, after mentioning his foreign status:

“Being a foreigner I can no longer give an opinion. Please, you rolled over, you went to the grass, I tell you to reflect and not to disrespect me, I have been in Colombia for 20 years, I am almost Colombian, you do not disrespect me “commented Mariano, in a tone that each time increased.

From that moment on, lawns He began to say that he was not disrespecting him, while Olsen seemed quite obfuscated by the comment made by the Colombian journalist. At one point, he decided to tell her something else: “You called me a foreigner, you respect me”.

One of the criticisms that is given in networks was for a moment in which lawns He shows his Colombian identity card and shows it before the camera, where the comments were immediate, such as that of the journalist Juliana Casali: “For someone to take out their identity card to say that only that enables them to give an opinion is pathetic, xenophobic and not having arguments.”

Watch the discussion between Win Sports journalists: