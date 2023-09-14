Wind took away trees and roofs

Heavy rains accompanied by hurricane-force winds caused multiple emergencies yesterday afternoon in both Pereira and Dosquebradas.

Around 2:00 pm, a tree fell on a taxi-type public service vehicle in the La Villa sector. Likewise, on 30 de Agosto Avenue and 87th Street, a billboard fell on the 13,200 V electrical networks, so the power line gave way and fell on two cars that later caught fire. Likewise, the strong gale that hit the capital of Risralda caused the unroofing of several homes in Leningrad, Plumón Bajo, Plumón Medio, Avenida del Río and San Camilo.

In Batará, a person was trapped in an elevator.

In turn, the Pereira Fire Department carried out preventive activities in Bolívar Park because the strong winds caused the windows of a nearby building to break. Meanwhile, the Pereira Energy Company reported that due to the strong wind there was damage to the electrical system, especially in the Center and East of Pereira.

Emergencies in Dosquebradas

On the other hand, in the municipality of Dosquebradas the Official Fire Department indicated that they responded to multiple emergencies, mainly due to the destruction of homes and falling trees.

Relief agencies responded to a fallen tree in the La Esneda neighborhood.

According to the preliminary report, unroofing of homes was recorded in neighborhoods such as La Graciela, La Esneda, La Macarena, Los Reyes, Inquilinos, as well as in the Filo Bonito and El Estanquillo Alto neighborhoods. In addition, fallen trees were reported, one of them partially blocking a road in Vereda Santa Ana, cables falling on the road in the Valher sector and a reserve tank that fell on the road in the Japan neighborhood. Likewise, heavy rains caused a structural collapse in the Filo Bonito path.

Given this situation, Mayor Diego Ramos requested the presence of the entire municipal cabinet to provide care to the affected families; while the Risk Management Directorate (DIGER) carries out the census for the delivery of aid.