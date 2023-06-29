With 46,972 citizen support, Pipe Becerra will be a candidate for Mayor of Yopal – news

8 years ago I wrote an article about the health challenges of Yopal and Casanare, today with some advances and new difficulties, I see it necessary to update a text where I very respectfully consolidate the 7 priority lines that, from my point of view, should be concentrated and join efforts to consolidate strategies that manage to advance in reducing the gaps and continue advancing in the solutions to the different problems that the health of Casanare faces.

CAPRESOCA, THE EPS OF THE DEPARTMENT, MUST FULFILL IN A RESPONSIBLE AND STRICT MANNER THE INSTITUTIONAL REORGANIZATION PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE HEALTH SUPERINTENDENCY, WHICH IMPLIES AN ADMINISTRATIVE REENGINEERING, WITH IMPROVED QUALITY AND HUMANIZATION OF SERVICES, TO ACHIEVE AN EFFICIENT COMPANY AND TECHNICALLY AND FINANCIALLY COMPETITIVE, AVOIDING LIQUIDATION AND BECOMING A HEALTH AND LIFE MANAGER IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW HEALTH REFORM, CURRENTLY UNDERGOING IN CONGRESS.

Use: If the health reform that is undergoing in Congress is approved and where the EPSs must become Health and Life Managers, which can manage hospitals and low-complexity Care Centers, one option is to manage the northern Casanare sub-network, with in order to have a financial balance and contribute to the improvement of the public network of the department.

THE REGIONAL HOSPITAL OF LA ORINOQUIA SHOULD BE TRANSFORMED INTO A UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, WITH MORE AND BETTER SERVICES OF MEDIUM AND HIGH COMPLEXITY.

What will result in more benefits for users, avoiding referrals of patients to other regions, more jobs for the department’s health collaborators and facilitating universities to open health programs in the city such as; medicine, therapies, bacteriology, residencies in medical specialties, among others, benefiting students from Casanares who want to study careers in the health sector in their own land, and managing to promote Yopal as a university city.

In order to achieve this, you must take some steps or requirements described in resolution 3409 of 2012 of the Ministry of Health, the most important are having the qualification and accreditation of the health services it provides, continuing to bet on health research and opening of more services of medium and high complexity.

In addition to the above, it must expand its installed capacity, through the construction of a headquarters in the current parking lot of the Hospital, a Comprehensive Maternal and Child Specialized Center “CEMII”, where the administrative area will operate and medium and high complexity services will be enabled with a focus on in the maternal, perinatal and infant route (Example; Maternal, Neonatal and Pediatric ICUs, among others), freeing space in the current headquarters to increase its installed capacity in other services and specialties for the care of the general population.

THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE PUBLIC NETWORK WITH LOCAL HOSPITALS OF MEDIUM COMPLEXITY IN YOPAL, PAZ DE ARIPORO, VILLANUEVA AND AGUAZUL.

Which will help to decongest the Regional Hospital of Orinoquia, providing more and better services in the municipalities and thus improve the resolution in care, avoiding so many referrals of patients to Yopal.

To achieve this, each hospital must be led by a State Social Enterprise or State Health Institution, as described in the health reform that is currently in Congress. In other words, in Yopal, the ESE Salud Yopal with its Central Hospital, which would become medium complexity, will be the reference center for the network in the north central zone, Aguazul with its Hospital with the projection of providing medium complexity services as the head of the The Central South zone, in the case of Red Salud, I suggest that it be divided into two sub-networks; one in the northern zone with the head of the Hospital de Paz de Ariporo Network with the projection of providing services of medium complexity (If the health reform is approved, it could be administered by Capresoca, if it manages to become a health and life manager) and another in the southern area with the Villanueva Hospital as the head of the network, with the projection of providing medium-complexity services, whose administrative and managerial area must be in those municipalities to give it empowerment and have a mourner who helps make medium-complexity Hospitals a reality.

In Yopal, the Central Hospital of Yopal must continue advancing in the gradual transformation plan to a Hospital of medium complexity, currently it already provides specialized outpatient services, the emergency service is extensive, but it depends on ensuring the hiring by the EPS of the services of medium complexity so that they not only start to provide them, but also manage to generate financial stability and maintain themselves. The challenge of building the surgical area remains pending by 2024.

Regarding the medium-complexity Hospitals in Villanueva, Aguazul and Paz de Ariporo, perseverance must be maintained in ensuring that these projects are guaranteed financing and materialize as soon as possible.

ORGANIZATION, MODERNIZATION AND HUMANIZATION OF THE PUBLIC HEALTH NETWORK.

Progress must continue in the completion, provision and start-up of the infrastructure projects for the new headquarters of the Trinidad and Maní Hospitals, the Health Care Center (CAPS) of commune VI (Yopal) and the other CAPS and PAPS (primary health care posts) of the other municipalities. As well as the remodeling and maintenance of the current Hospitals, CAPS and PAPS that are found in the network document approved by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, which includes the adaptation and start-up of the mental health unit in the facilities. of the Aguazul Hospital, after materializing the construction of the new headquarters of the Hospital of medium complexity for this municipality.

It is worth clarifying that, at the same time, progress must be made in improving the quality of the provision of health services, and for this it is not enough just to improve the infrastructure and inaugurate new services; additionally, the consolidation of a model for the provision of health services is required. services that manage to organize, modernize and humanize them.

TECHNOLOGICAL RENEWAL OF ALL THE SITES DESCRIBED IN THE DEPARTMENTAL NETWORK DOCUMENT.

Contribute financially with technological renewal projects in biomedical equipment, furniture and ambulance fleet that contribute to the modernization of the public health network. The implementation of information and communication technologies (ICT) to improve accessibility, opportunity and continuity in the provision of health services, including a single digital clinical record, data portability, strengthening appointment scheduling, interoperability data, fiber optic internet connectivity or any other means between the venues and the entire Casanare public network. Strengthen the Center for the regulation of urgencies and emergencies “CRUE”, as well as generate road prevention strategies. The acquisition of mobile units for the development of comprehensive health brigades, which include diagnostic exams for the early detection of diseases (for example, Mammograms) in neighborhoods and villages where there is no coverage with health centers or posts.

AN INSTITUTIONAL REDESIGN TO CARRY OUT LABOR FORMALIZATION WITH GRADUAL LINKAGE IN THE NEXT 4 YEARS OF HUMAN TALENT TO THE PLANT OF STATE SOCIAL ENTERPRISES.

IN PUBLIC HEALTH;

Strengthen the competence of the health authorities, managing to consolidate an efficient public health surveillance program. Plan and carry out prevention programs in public health with coverage, impact and continuity, with guarantees of rights, risk, differential and life cycle approach, aimed at reducing the incidence of prevalent diseases according to the epidemiological profile of the municipalities, which cause the greatest burden of disease, cause the greatest disability and avoidable mortality, giving priority to strategies for the prevention of traffic accidents, endemic diseases and mental health, this includes the contracting and execution of collective intervention programs (PIC) in a timely manner , continuous and throughout the year.

Finally, it is important that the State Social Enterprises and the Departmental EPS have a transparent and efficient technical and financial administration, which seeks to improve user satisfaction and the well-being of the health collaborator, through the provision of quality and humanized services.

There is no need to go around any further, or bring in external experts to overdiagnose what needs to be done, what you must have is clarity and the will to work as a team, without differences of political color, detached from any prominence, ambition or envy, because the Health is a fundamental right and one day we are all going to be users and need timely, decisive and dignified health care.

By: EDWIN BARRERA RODRIGUEZ

Surgeon-UNIBOYACA.

Health Management Audit Specialist-UNIMETA.

Specialist in Occupational Health and Risk Protection-UPTC.

Specialist in Epidemiology-UNIBOYACA.

Magister in Management of Organizations of UNISANGIL.

PhD Candidate in Management Administration- Universidad Benito Juárez México.

