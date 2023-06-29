Turin aims for a full-back in Serie A, Roma are back on a dot

Il Torino the search for wingers to give to Juric continues. Among the names probed is that of Pasquale Mazzocchi. The winger is coming out of Salernitana and watched by mid-series A. However, the grenades have come forward with a concrete offer and could win it in the end. There Roma, instead, don’t give up Frattesi. The Giallorossi are currently in the second row, but Inter’s difficulties in closing the deal could favor a rapprochement.

Torreira to Lazio: 70%

The Lazio looks very close to turret. The Uruguayan was blocked by the Biancocelesti who are now looking for an agreement with Galatasaray. Lotito would like to offer a loan of 2 million with the right to buy at 8. The Turkish club wavered at first, but then threw themselves on Paredes. The arrival of the Argentine should unlock the transfer of the former Fiorentina who, for the Sports Courieris one step away.

Mazzocchi in Turin: 45%

Il Torino among the many externals he is monitoring, he added Pasquale Mazzocchi. Second Tuttosport, the grenades are ready to offer 7 million euros to secure the former Venice. Salernitana’s request is 10. Vagnati continues to negotiate because Torino’s will to redo the bands is evident. Mazzocchi is also appreciated by other clubs, which however have not moved with the decision of the grenades. It should be noted that the arrival of Mazzocchi does not preclude that of Bellanova given that, with the farewell of Aina and the sale of Singo (not intending to renew the contract) two wingers on the right would be needed.

Frattesi in Rome: 35%

For the Sports Courier, the Roma would have a plan for Frattesi. In fact, Pinto aims to amortize the cost of the midfielder by making the purchases of Missori and Volpato “weigh” and the 30% that the Giallorossi hold on the player’s resale. In practice, if Inter or Milan didn’t close, the Giallorossi would present themselves with an offer of 30 million. Of these, 9 would return to the club’s coffers, 10 would be those paid by Sassuolo for the two young players and only 11 would be those actually disbursed.

Soucek to Napoli: 10%

Among the many names that are made for the future midfield of Napoli came out that of Soucek. According to rumors coming from England, Napoli would be interested in him in case of the sale of Zielinski. The West Ham midfielder has a contract expiring in nwl 2024 with the option of a one-year extension and could leave for around €35m. So it may be an option.

Sutalo alla Fiorentina: 10%

Second Sky Sport the Fiorentina would come back up Josip Sutalo, Dinmamo Z Zagreb’s Croatian midfielder. The cost of the carellino is around 20 million, but the biggest obstacle is represented by Leipzig. In fact, the German club is thinking of Sutalo to replace the Croatian Gvardiol, one step away from Manchester City. The negotiation could therefore die in the bud.

