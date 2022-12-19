In the past few days, members of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group went to various districts and counties, relevant municipal departments, enterprises and institutions to carry out the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The majority of party members, cadres and the masses have expressed that they must actively respond to the call issued by General Secretary Xi Jinping, closely unite around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, strengthen confidence, move forward courageously, and act bravely with a more high-spirited state of mind. We will work together to build a modern socialist country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

On December 15, Luo Qingquan, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, Deputy Director of the General Office, Party Secretary and Director of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, gave a speech at the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Luo Qingquan closely followed the original text of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, explained and explained the rich connotation and essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and focused on the in-depth interpretation and interpretation of “deepening the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises”. Luo Qingquan said that embarking on a new journey, the cadres of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, focus on the primary task of high-quality development, focus on the focus of the real economy, and promote the development of state-owned assets. Re-strengthen the functional positioning of state-owned enterprises, further deepen the reform, re-optimize the layout, plan more carefully, work more actively, and grasp more practically, so as to ensure that this year ends successfully, and next year starts with a high-quality start and strives to be the first.

On December 15, Wan Xianglan, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Party Secretary and Chairman of the Municipal Women’s Federation, gave a speech at the Municipal Women’s Federation. Wan Xianglan combined her personal experience of participating in the conference, closely linked to the original report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, from the themes and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of the past 5 years and the great changes in the new era of 10 years, and the modernization of Marxism in China. , Chinese-style modernization, the goals and tasks of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, upholding the party’s overall leadership and comprehensively governing the party strictly, and responding to risks and challenges. Wan Xianglan also combined with the actual work of the Women’s Federation, gave a special explanation on the contents of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China related to family, women’s development and women’s work, and reorganized the city’s Women’s Federation system to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Mobilize and redeploy.

On December 15th, Fan Wei, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Party Committee and Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, gave a speech in Wuxi County. Focusing on the “unchanged” and “change” of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, comprehensive and systematic study, focused and in-depth research, and the integration of knowledge and action to implement, Fan Wei systematically preached and deepened the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. explain. Fan Wei said that to fully grasp Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must do a good job in the five key words of “initial mission”, “direction path”, “ideal layout”, “development security”, and “ability and method”. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been implemented, unswervingly marching forward in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, achieving new development and creating a new atmosphere in the new era and new journey.

On December 15, Zeng Li, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Party Committee of Chongqing Normal University, and professor, gave a speech in Bishan District. “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China provides fundamental guidelines for promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and also makes important arrangements for the future development of education and higher education.” Zeng Li combined his own work practice and contacted Bishan District’s “Five New The construction of “four cities” has systematically and deeply preached the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He said that in building a high-quality development model area and a high-quality life demonstration area, Bishan puts education in a very prominent position. Next, we must adhere to the party’s overall leadership over education and deepen the implementation of the fundamental task of cultivating people. , and further strengthen the supporting role of education in economic and social development.

On December 15th, Li Jing, a member of the municipal party committee’s propaganda group, vice president of Chongqing Technology and Business University, and professor, gave a speech in Wansheng Economic Development Zone. Li Jing combined the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party with the vivid practice of Wansheng Economic Development Zone to promote the high-quality transformation and development of resource-based cities, closely followed the original text of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and systematically analyzed the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In-depth lectures and interpretations. Li Jing said that Wansheng, as an advanced representative of the transformation and development of resource-exhausted cities across the country, must thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully invest in the Chengdu-Chongqing area with more high-spirited fighting spirit, fuller enthusiasm, and more solid style of work. In the construction of the twin-city economic circle and the coordinated development strategy of “one district, two groups” in the city, we will take the road of transformation according to local conditions, create an upgraded version according to the situation, and strive to show new achievements in the new era and new journey.

On December 15, Fang Xu, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Vice President of the School of Marxism of the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee, and professor Fang Xu gave a speech in Fengjie County. Fang Xu mainly focused on the “five firm grasps”, from the aspects of great significance, world outlook and methodology, mission tasks, important requirements, and the requirements of the times, with “hot” speeches, inspiring words, and vivid cases , Interpreted the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in a simple and simple way. He said that to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must work hard on comprehensive implementation, comprehensive, systematic and in-depth study; work hard on comprehensive grasp, and adhere to the method of combining history and reality, theory and practice, international and domestic; In order to fully implement and work hard, there must be plans and deployments. It is necessary to advance in an all-round way and focus on key learning.

Cao Qingyao, a member of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department and executive deputy director of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Department, is in the Municipal Culture and Tourism Commission. Liu Sifang, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s promotion group, secretary of the party group of the Chongqing Academy of Social Sciences, and president of the Municipal Committee, is a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s promotion group, Secretary of the Party Committee of Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts, and professor Tang Qingyang At the Municipal Taxation Bureau, a lecture was given on the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“We must lead the majority of young people to unswervingly listen to the party’s words and follow the party.” Liu Jin, a cadre of the Propaganda Department of the Youth League Committee, said very excitedly after listening to the speech. As a league cadre, he will work hard with all his heart and soul, and help make good use of the “Youth Lecturer Group” theoretical lecture team of the Youth League Committee, the “Red Scarf Tour Lecture Group”, “Youth Federation Lecture Hall”, “Qingma Project” and other backbone forces , Let more experts, scholars, young workers, etc. join in, go deep into enterprises, rural areas, government agencies, campuses, and communities to preach, so that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party will take root and sprout among the young members of the League.

“After listening to the report, I have a deeper understanding and grasp of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and I have strengthened my direction of progress.” Yang Yinmei, a propaganda committee member of Tucheng Town, Wuxi County, said that as a grassroots cadre, she will In the future work, organize and mobilize the broad masses of cadres and the masses to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focus on the hot, difficult and pain points that the masses care about, win the good reputation of the people with practical actions, and warm the hearts of the people. To benefit the people, to take responsibility for the green rise of Wuxi.