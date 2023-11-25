The weekend is sunny and warm, so I invite my friends to enjoy the flowers – Xinhuanet

The sun is warm and the weekend is warm, so I invite my friends to enjoy the flowers.

Photographed by Song Yankang in Nanhu Morning Light

In a blink of an eye, the weekend is here. The weather in Nanning is sunny and the temperature is 20℃+. It is a good time to go out. Since November, many places in Northeast China have experienced four rounds of rain and snow. According to the national winter progress map released by China Weather Network, as of the 23rd, nearly two-thirds of the country has entered winter in the meteorological sense. Although the cold wave is fierce in the north, it turns into weak cold air as it moves south to Guangxi.

The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory predicts that in the next week (November 25th to December 1st), the entire region will be dry and drier, and there will be weak cold air in the two days after tomorrow and November 30th to December 1st. The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that it will be cloudy and sunny in the urban area during the day today, with northeasterly winds of level 1 to 2, a minimum temperature of 19°C, and a maximum temperature of 28°C. The rainfall in Nanning City is less than that of the same period in normal years, and the average temperature is relatively high. The weather in the city was mainly sunny to cloudy for most of the week. From November 30 to December 1, it turned cloudy with scattered light rain due to the influence of cold air, and the average temperature dropped by 2 to 3°C.

The weekend is here, the sun is warm, and the clothes are comfortable and light again, which is very suitable for outdoor activities. Now is the autumn flower viewing season, so go out with your friends. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and wear a coat in the morning and evening to avoid catching a cold. (Zhao Jinling Yang Huifan)

Nanning weather in the coming week

November 26: cloudy, with northeasterly wind level 2, 17-26℃

November 27: sunny to cloudy, northeasterly wind level 1 to 2, 15 to 27°C

November 28: sunny day, northeasterly wind level 1 to 2, 14 to 27°C

November 29: cloudy, northeasterly wind level 1 to 2, 15 to 25°C

November 30: cloudy to overcast with scattered light rain, northeasterly wind level 2 to 3, 15 to 23℃

December 1: overcast with scattered light rain, northeasterly winds of level 3 to 4, local gusts of level 6 to 7, and 14 to 22°C

Share this: Facebook

X

