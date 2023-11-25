The Lancang-Mekong River: A Pathway to Economic Cooperation and Prosperity

The Lancang-Mekong River, also known as the Danube of the East, has long been a point of connection and collaboration for six countries. Originating from the Tanggula Mountains in Qinghai, China, the river flows through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam before emptying into the Pacific Ocean. From November 22 to 24, political and business representatives from these countries came together in Chongqing, China to discuss opportunities for cooperation and open up local industries.

One of the highlights of the event was an exploration of Chongqing’s production capabilities, particularly in the automotive sector. Foreign guests, including government officials and business leaders, visited the city’s Thalys factory to test drive the “Made in Chongqing” car. There was significant interest from the guests in potentially importing and selling these vehicles in their home countries.

The forum aimed to leverage Chongqing’s unique geographical location as an important gateway for China and the European Union to trade with ASEAN countries. This is in line with Chongqing’s role in facilitating trade and connectivity between the East and the West. With its strategic significance, Chongqing is seen as a key link in promoting cooperation between several countries along the Lancang-Mekong River.

The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism has been instrumental in fostering sub-regional cooperation among these countries. The forum also highlighted the ways in which Chongqing, as an industrially developed city, plays a pivotal role in supporting this cooperation. Foreign guests were particularly impressed by the city’s advanced production technologies, including robotic welding and innovative assembly line processes.

The event concluded with a clear intention of seeking win-win cooperation among the Lancang-Mekong countries. Representatives from Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation with the Sichuan and Chongqing regions in various industries, indicating the potential for significant investment and development opportunities in the region.

The Lancang-Mekong River has long been a symbol of connection and collaboration, and this event in Chongqing further solidified the commitment to cooperation and mutual benefit among the countries within its reach. With a focus on policy connections, channel construction, and collaborative efforts, the Lancang-Mekong countries are poised to further deepen their cooperation and drive mutual prosperity in the region.

