For the first time in China, the automatic determination of the surface quality of steel plates for multiple production lines has been realized. Lianyang 5G AI factory was selected into the “2023 5G Factory Directory” – Today’s Focus – Hunan Online

Valin Liangang 5G + AI Factory Selected in 2023 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference

The 2023 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference recently released the “2023 5G Factory Directory,” and Valin Liangang 5G + AI factory has been included in the list, marking the only factory selected by a state-owned enterprise in the province. This factory, located in Hunan, has made significant strides in utilizing the industrial Internet platform to achieve automatic determination of the surface quality of steel plates for multiple production lines, a first in China.

Lianyang Steel 5G+AI factory, part of the provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission system, has been at the forefront of digital transformation. The factory applied 5G network, iBKLink industrial Internet platform, and AI technology, combined with process and quality judgment standards, to achieve centralized control and automatic judgment of the surface inspection system of 21 production lines. This has led to an 80% reduction in the number of quality objections and a significant improvement in quality inspection efficiency. Notably, the number of quality inspection positions has been reduced from 18 to 8, alleviating the intensity of workers’ work and reducing the need to work in high-temperature environments for extended periods.

The “2023 5G Factory Directory” was organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, encompassing 300 factories across the country, with a total of 7 selected from Hunan. Valin Liangang 5G + AI factory’s inclusion in the directory is a testament to its pioneering efforts in leveraging technology for industrial innovation, setting an example for other factories in the region and beyond.

(First instance: Tian Zhenyuan; Second instance: Deng Wangjun; Third instance: Shi Wei)