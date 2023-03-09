Every day the 6,000 users of Afinia, a subsidiary of Grupo EPM, receive a more continuous and stable service thanks to the results that the company has achieved in terms of quality after just over two years of operation.

Afinia managed to meet and exceed by 2022 the goals of the service quality indicators that measure the frequency and duration of interruptions established in its business plan.

What is SAIDI?

It is the indicator that measures the average duration (hours) of interruptions perceived by user in the year.

What is SAFI?

It is an indicator that measures the average frequency (times) of interruptions perceived by user in the year.

How did Afinia find the SAIDI and SAIFI indicators when it started operating and what are the company’s indicators at the end of 2022?

In 2019, Afinia received the SAIDI indicator in 121.7 hours on average, which closed at the end of 2022 at 73.91 hours, representing a decrease of 48 hours of average interruptions per year per client, exceeding the regulatory goal established by the National Government proposal for the year 2022 of 103 hours.

Regarding the SAIFI indicator, this went from 122.6 times in 2019 to 52.14 in 2022; achieving a 57% reduction in the frequency of interruptions. This substantial improvement is equivalent to a 70-fold decrease in the frequency of average interruptions per year, similarly exceeding the regulatory goal for 2022 of 89 interruptions.

These two results are part of the great effort of the company to exceed the regulatory and business goals established for the year 2026, with the purpose of continuing to offer customers a safer, more reliable and stable service, contributing to the progress of the region.