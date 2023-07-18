Home » With an animal welfare day they will celebrate Dog Day in Valledupar: there will be vaccination
The Mayor of Valledupar reported that Next Saturday, July 22, it will celebrate World Dog Day with a day of Animal Health and Well-being for canines and felines.

The activity will take place from 7:00 a.m. in the community room of Garupal Park of the city, in which there will be free rabies vaccination for dogs and cats, veterinary consultation, deworming, raffles and anti-explosive canine show.

Likewise, enterprises for animals will also participate, They will carry out playful activities for children and the socialization of the route of animal abusebecoming a great opportunity to show love to our faithful friends.

The Animal Health and Welfare Day will be held within the framework of World Dog Day, a date on which the aim is to raise awareness and sensitize the general population about the mistreatment, abandonment and abuse in which furry dogs live every day.

