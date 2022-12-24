His Majesty Christmas! And with him the recipes, the usual ones that between pandoro and panettone and other local specialties bring all the best of quality to the table, that of local products handmade by the great Belluno pastry chefs and bakers, the one that does not disappoint the palate because it is the fruit of tradition past and of modern contaminations.

Panettone typical sweet with a cylindrical base that ends in a dome shape obtained from a leavened dough based on water, flour, butter and eggs with the addition of candied fruit, orange peel and raisins it is a typically Lombard sweet but characterizes Christmas of the whole boot. Even in Belluno it represents the king of parties and is reproduced in the most disparate versions but with a common thread: quality.

Starting with Cason bakery where the owner Giovanni Cason says: «These holidays, as usual, see the panettone as protagonists, made with highly selected and quality products, with chocolate, raisins or raisins and candied fruit, and perhaps a blueberry specialty».

Al Bertagno Bakery, in the Belluno, Castion and Salce shops, the philosophy of the owners Silvia and Patrik is simple: to give life to a panettone that tells the tale of the manufacturing behind it with every bite and the careful selection of raw materials, from Belgian butter to flour Italian until the sourdough. The latter is a live food that requires time and the right processing, a food that, if used well, is digestible and good: «Do you know what is satisfying?», they say from the bakery, «the recognition of our customers who are already queuing up to book our handcrafted products, preferring a healthy and genuine diet over quantity», and concludes «our laboratory also has an eye for celiac customers, in fact we produce a panettone cooked in glass with the jar-cooking technique to preserve its natural softness».

Protagonists of Carbujo pastry shop from Feltre, as told by Tamara Ciortan and her son Sergio, are the pandoro and panettone, both made with the highest quality products alongside the gift baskets with refined combinations of local products, regional and Italian excellence.

In Farra d’Alpago, Ivan della Centeleghe pastry shop gives value to time as a key ingredient for the preparation of Christmas sweets in compliance with the leavening and preparation cycles that guarantee flavors and textures according to nature, without preservatives and therefore healthier and more satisfying. Still in Alpago, the Gaggion pastry shop celebrate the festivities with classic pandoro and panettone with the addition of any fillings, when requested by the customer, and why not, some chocolate and pralines.

Panettone is also the key word Elixir pastry of Ponte nelle Alpi. As the owner underlines «we have our own laboratory and we do not market anything that is not of our own making, from the classic Christmas sweets to the most sought-after products».

Francesca Baldini della Baldini pastry shop di Zoldo invites customers to taste the classic panettone with raisins and candied fruit and the Veneziana, a very soft leavened dough dessert with candid orange and icing: a small production that focuses on the quality of the products and raw materials, almost all at km 0 .

All’Embassy of Cortina Alberto Bisio already works the classic panettone and pandoro and a particular preparation for hot chocolate to take home. Going down from the Regina to San Vito di Cadore is the Flowers pastry shop where the sought-after raw materials combined with a careful selection of Italian products creates pandoro and panettone that are certainly special.

Finally, Elisa Pini of Comes and goes Sweets, focaccia and ice cream di Agordo this year offers panettone of various flavors all rigorously with sourdough, gingerbread houses, jams, biscuits and a tiramisu with panettone in a jar: «all handcrafted», he specifies. That same craftsmanship that seems to be the best ingredient of Christmas made in Belluno.