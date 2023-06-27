With ‘Connected Schools’ schools in Magdalena benefit from the internet

The Claro por Colombia initiative has connected four educational institutions in Santa Marta and the municipality of Ciénaga to free Internet.

Claro’s manager for Colombia, María Consuelo Castrovisited THE REPORTERto socialize about Connected Schoolsan initiative that It’s getting ahead of 2020 by the company and that has been connecting the Educational institutions con free internet.

consuelo castropointed out that the company’s sustainability strategy, for this opportunity linked four Educational Institutions in Magdalenawho already enjoy the benefit of having free internet, three are part of the District of Santa Marta and the fourth in Cienaga, Magdalena.

Furthermore, he stated that the company will continue to extend this initiative for more municipalities of Magdalenawith the aim of reaching more students throughout the department.

“In Magdalena, 6,846 students now have connectivity and education, thanks to the fact that the technology rooms of the following IE have Internet: Camilo Torres District IE, Magdalena District IE and Rodrigo Galván de Bastidas IE, in Santa Marta, and IE Manuel J del Castillo, in Ciénaga. Of the beneficiary population, 3,609 are female, 1,679 belong to the migrant population, 28 belong to the disabled population, and 230 have been victims of the conflict or displacement. To date, throughout the country, Escuelas Conectadas has provided free Internet access to 148 institutions and benefited more than 234,000 students,” said María Consuelo Castro, manager of Claro for Colombia.

This is the technology room benefited from one of the schools in the District of Santa Marta.

He also stated that “At Claro we continue to contribute to the purpose of making Colombia better, therefore, with the Connected Schools initiative, we seek that the students of Magdalena can strengthen their knowledge and skills with educational content through technology, thanks because they have free Internet in their technology rooms. Additionally, they have the support of the company’s Volunteer Network, who carry out literacy and digital appropriation processes. In this way, every week we are connecting to a new educational institution throughout the country”.

The representative of Claroalso ratified that Claro for Colombia recommends to inhabitants of Magdalena the use and consultation of free virtual content available on virtual platforms and free developed by the Carlos Slim Foundation: “Train for Employment, Aprende.org and PruébaT, which range from initial education to complementary training for employment and entrepreneurship”.

To endspecified that with This initiative is improving the quality of life of the inhabitants of Magdalenaconnecting their dreams with all the benefits that technology brings, the connectivity, and giving them access to the Internet to more and better educational opportunities.

