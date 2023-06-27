Double-track relocation to livable New Taipei, sweet and easy to start

With the evolution of the times, the concrete jungle in Greater Taipei continues to expand, and the scale of urban planning in the past is difficult to change. Not only are the alleys difficult to navigate, but the neighbors can be seen immediately after opening the window, and there is a lot of traffic. The British community turned to the rezoning area for overall development. In addition to the better quality of life than the traditional urban area, the street outline is neat, the city appearance is novel, the distance between buildings is wide, and it is surrounded by lush green land, flat and smooth pedestrian walkways, and there is no need to compete with cars. , access is safer, quiet but not far away from commercial functions, and following the pace of large-scale government construction, enjoy the long-term and predictable value-added effect in the future. However, the housing market has not stopped and there is no downward trend. Shuangbei City has a high CP value and is close to the people. The area is almost out of print. The most recent living circle of Yingge Jianshan No. 2 Bridge is 5 minutes away from the double track. It has high green coverage, brand-new street outline and pure residential atmosphere, with an excellent sense of life.

Jianshan Second Bridge living area is a rare quality living area near the urban area. It is close to the Taiwan Railway Yingge Station and the Sanying Line, which will be completed and opened to traffic at the end of 2025. The sea can be easily reached by walking. However, in the early stage of the development of the Yingge area, the urban planning has long been insufficient. In addition, the business environment is relatively messy and crowded, and the buildings with dense traffic and traffic are built next to each other. It is difficult to find large-scale plots. Unlike Jianshan Second Bridge, where the roads are straight, the land is square, and surrounded by the Humanities District, Erqiao Elementary School, Jianshan Junior High School, and Yingge Vocational High School are rich in resources for all-age education, and there is more room to plan parks and green spaces, everywhere. It can be seen that LOHAS Green View, blending with nature in daily life, enjoying the appropriate beauty, brings subtle changes to the balance of body, mind and soul.

Jianshan Junior High School.Picture/provided by the industry

The Yingge area has been underestimated by the market for a long time in the past. In recent years, large-scale public construction and private enterprises have successively invested in it, which has greatly enhanced the quality of the area with its rich artistic and cultural heritage. Starting from the “New Taipei Art Museum”, which has partially opened in April this year, it not only creates an aesthetic life, Providing a vast leisure area, it has become a new landmark of art in New Taipei City, and Yingge is also moving forward with a steady pace of construction every year. A number of development projects are accumulating energy, equipped with Taiwan Railway and Sanying Line dual-track, quickly connecting Shuangbei City Center, Industrial settlements, economic upgrades, and the creation of a humanistic and international living environment, the next 10 years have great potential for development.

The Hongguo Group, which has cultivated the construction business for more than a year, has returned to Yingge to promote projects after 25 years. In the past, it led the 101 construction team to let Taiwan’s construction strength shine internationally. The team is full of people. The base is located in Jianshan No. 2 Bridge Life Circle, which is surrounded by construction issues and has a pure residential texture. It is 5 minutes away from the dual-track system of Taiwan Railway and Sanying Line. It is close to Yingge Old Street and the station business district. The population continues to move in, Quanlian and Baoya have been completed one after another, and the functions in the area are self-contained. With the advantage of the site, this project will build a landmark with a hillock to create a new skyline for Yingge, which is expected to bring people Amazing urban landscape.

Hongguo Qingtian appearance (3D representation).Picture/provided by the industry

However, architecture is a dialogue between people, urban space, and living space. Hongguo Group is committed to creating a comfortable residence with “five senses and ten buildings”. It uses a variety of imported building materials, and uses Japanese INAX bricks to create a modern and elegant facade, plus YKK AP style Closed windows, French Saint-Gobain soundproof cushions, etc., planning livable scales, such as the 22-square-meter planned 2-bedroom layout favored by consumers, the total price starting from 9.88 million yuan including parking spaces, and the 41-ping 3-bedroom including parking spaces starting from 15.9 million yuan. Shuangbei City’s rare 3-suffix, easy entry threshold, and low family burden, it is the first choice for first-time buyers, first-time buyers and happy living together for the whole family.

