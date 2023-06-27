Data protection critics criticize the exclusion of the public in emergency law

Adrian LobsigerBild: KEYSTONE

The Federal Council has denied public access to official documents when applying emergency law – most recently for the emergency rescue of CS. The Federal Data Protection Commissioner Adrian Lobsiger is therefore faced with fundamental legal questions.

In his activity report published on Tuesday, Lobsiger raises the question of how the Federal Council derives the right to repeal the Public Information Act with an emergency decree. From the information available, no need can be deduced to waive the right to have the administration’s work carried out.

Access to documents could only have been restricted until Parliament had decided on the legislation, writes the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (EDÖB). The rescue package for the electricity industry and the CS emergency rescue could entail the use of taxpayers’ money “on the order of billions”. (aeg/sda)

