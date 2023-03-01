With the webinar “The European Political Community: origins and prospects“, scheduled on March 2ndthe new training cycle begins Lessons from Europe. It is a structured path 9 appointments to promote knowledge of the institutions and policies of the European Union and provide information on the financial instruments it makes available.

Consult the program of the first webinar and the calendar of lessons

The webinars will address topics related to the “European Commission Work Plan for 2023”, and in particular:

Enlargement and European Political Community

European citizenship, equality, rights and values

European Climate Pact

Young people and new skills needs

European funding

The 2023 edition of the cycle resumes the collaboration between the Europe Direct Rome Innovation Centeroperating at Form PAil Europe Direct Center of the University of Sienail Europe Direct Center of Trapani Sicily il Europe Direct Center Chieti and the Centro Europe Direct Verona.