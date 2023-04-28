With massive march, lojanos demanded security – breaking latest news

“Loja united against insecurity” was the name of the march held on the afternoon of Thursday, April 27, which brought together hundreds of Lojanos, who, through slogans, asked the authorities for greater security, provision of logistical means to control entities and prevent the transfer of highly dangerous prisoners to Loja.

The citizens came with white shirts and balloons; and, in the same way, they painted the streets —with the aim of demonstrating that society is united. The march began at the Puerta de la Ciudad, advanced along Calle 18 de Noviembre, reached the Court of Justice, where they raised their voices to demand that highly dangerous people —deprived of their liberty— not arrive in Loja because the local jail did not gives for more; then they advanced along Bolívar Street to the Governor’s Office, there they delivered several petitions —through manifestos—.

The representative of the neighborhood communities, Fernando Guamán, told Diario Crónica that this activity is to demand from the Government, among various aspects, security. “There are abandoned UPCs, for example, those located in the El Paraíso neighborhood, Carigán, among others, and the question of the citizens is there, why were resources invested?” He said.

He added that “sometimes we wait for cases to happen to act and what we want is the opposite, that is, to prevent them.”

For her part, María de los Ángeles Valdivieso, a neighborhood leader, told this media outlet that insecurity in the neighborhoods is worrisome; In the case of the northern sector, it is extensive and there are no patrol cars, the only one is located in La Banda “and until it arrives to provide assistance in the Carigán, Cisol or Tenería neighborhood, the event is over,” she said.

In the same way, “we demand that there be more control of both libadores and leases because the owners of real estate in these sectors rent rooms or houses to foreigners but their past life is unknown.”

On the other hand, Diego González, president of the Loja Provincial Taxis Union, specified that the march was not organized by any union or sector, but by the citizens themselves, who are concerned about what we are going through at the moment: assaults, robberies, aggressions and other situations, in the city of Loja. (YO)