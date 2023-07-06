With the Pereira music and dance company “Surrungueo Montañero”

“The fundamental axis of the company is to work on traditional Colombian dance and dramaturgy for this dance”

The company presented the show “Hubo fiesta de garrote” where mountain music and dances came together in a masterful creation directed by the maestros Luis Fernando Sarmiento and Edwin Hoyos Osorio.

This original work is part of the research that these two creators have carried out on mountain music and dances in our coffee region.

The artistic piece invites us to recognize that «The memory of the body… is the ability to relive experiences, to bring them to the present through movement, gesture and posture» .

This Surrungueo Montañero en la Memoria del Cuerpo is a commitment to the choreo-musical scene that takes the viewer on a sound and dance journey through time, seeking to enter that mountaineering feeling that we have shared as a country since the 1920s.

THE AMOUNT

45 artists make up the company ‘Surrungueo Montañero’ from Pereira.

GARROTE PARTY

It is a work of costumbrist character, dramaturgy for dance, from the context of the Colombian corridor. It is based on the “Fiestas del garrote” from the book “Pereira” by Hugo Ángel Jaramillo (1982) and on the costumbrista work “Hubo pago en el obraje” from the ballet Herencias.

This work describes the harsh reality of our coffee-growing areas, of those who have had to live in a context of exclusion, illiteracy and violence in the countryside, where frequently, excessive consumption of alcohol is present in the daily life of some mountain dwellers. .

«It is because of alcohol that they lose their inhibitions and then grudges, misunderstandings, envy arise, and then fights, quarrels, the garrote and sometimes death. Because of a flirt, men are offended, they dance wildly, and the handsome responds, the bodies are found without a mind and without a name, the party stops, and silence responds. Under a mountaineering surrungueo, life is marked with steps that measure, entrances, exits, dances and parties «Taken from the play ‘Hubo fiesta de garrote’.

“We are very proud of the flight that it has taken, despite the fact that the group is very new, we have been working for 3 years, we are already thinking that great shows can definitely be put on in Pereira, but the most important thing is that the dance sector begins to develop the value chain that other sectors have highly developed, such as music. We are working on developing that value chain so that when dance productions are made in the city, they really have a whole conglomerate of professionals made up of an interdisciplinary body that works on the development of the proposal, as there was here, there was a director musical, a sound engineer, a lighting engineer, a choreographer, a costume designer” Edwin Hoyos Osorio, musical director of the company ‘Surrungueo Montañero’ from Pereira.

“This is a work that has been done freehand, this is a work that wants to give a different identity process to the ways of dancing and the ways of making music within our city, of course our environment, the entire Coffee Region and its surroundings, we are talking about the Coffee Cultural Landscape” Luis Fernando Sarmiento Moreno, choreographic director of the company ‘Surrungueo Montañero’ from Pereira.

On July 14 the company ‘Surrungueo Montañero’ will travel to Portugal to the World Cultures Festival.

MOUNTAINEERS

In the interview with ‘El Diario’ Luis Fernando Sarmiento stressed that “When we talk about mountaineers, it is not a derogatory word, we are the men and women who live within the mountains of the Coffee Region; Just as when a costeño is called costeño and he feels happy, a llanero is called a llanero and he brings out that verraquera, well, when they call us mountaineers we also have to get that tenacity from these men and women that we farm and We feed this country”

The company is already working on a new project for the second half of the year.

Special guests

The company was a special guest at the Silvia Cauca festival of cultures that was held where international groups participated.

