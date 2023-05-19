36
- Without a “panacea”, why does China still play the role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine? Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Chinese Special Envoy Li Hui Visits Ukraine Both Sides Elaborate on Prospects for Armistice BBC
- Polish deputy foreign minister meets Chinese envoy, urges Beijing to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Chinese envoy wraps up Ukraine trip, no progress in ceasefire push New York Times Chinese Website
- Polish Deputy Foreign Minister meets China’s special envoy to urge Beijing to condemn Russia- International- Instant World| Sin Chew Daily
